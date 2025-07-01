Inaugural YMCA National Pickleball Tournament to be Held in Naples, FL

CHICAGO, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YMCA of the USA (Y-USA), the national resource office for the 2,600 YMCAs across the country, is excited to announce that the very first YMCA National Pickleball Tournament will take place November 7-9 at the USOP National Pickleball Center in Naples, FL. This will be the first national pickleball event hosted by Y-USA and will feature athletes from ages 12 and up, with no upper age limit, representing communities from across the country.

Division winners will earn an automatic invitation to register for the 2026 U.S. Open Pickleball Championships - the largest and most prestigious international pickleball tournament in the world - bypassing the highly competitive lottery process. Featuring athletes from over 40 countries, the U.S. Open is renowned as the most difficult tournament to gain entry to.

Pickleball has quickly surged into one of the fastest growing sports in the U.S. Its approachable appeal, simple rules, and engaging sportsmanship have captivated players across generations—from teens to seniors. This unique blend of connection and competition is thriving at YMCAs nationwide, where the sport’s community spirit truly comes to life.

“We’re excited to kick off this first YMCA national championship event, spotlighting the incredible rise of pickleball as a sport,” said Meredith Griffin, Director of Sports and Competitive Events Strategy at Y-USA. “Pickleball stands as a welcoming sport, embracing individuals of all ages, skill levels, and abilities. Recognizing the rapid growth of this family-friendly sport, we eagerly anticipate many years of celebrating the thriving community that pickleball is creating at YMCAs across the country!”

Interview and media opportunities available upon request. The USOP National Pickleball Center is located at 3520 Thomasson Lane, Naples, FL 34112. More information and event registration can be found here.

About the Y

Driven by its founding mission, the Y has served as a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening community for more than 175 years. The Y empowers everyone, no matter who they are or where they’re from, by ensuring access to resources, relationships and opportunities for all to learn, grow and thrive. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, the Y’s goal is to improve overall health and well-being, ignite youth empowerment and demonstrate the importance of connections in and across 10,000 communities nationwide. Learn more at ymca.org.

