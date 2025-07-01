BigCommerce Appoints Former Adobe Fellow and Vice President of Technology Anil Kamath to its Board of Directors

AUSTIN, Texas, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading open SaaS ecommerce platform for B2C and B2B businesses, announced today that former Adobe Fellow and Vice President of Technology Anil Kamath has joined the BigCommerce Board of Directors.

“Joining the Board of BigCommerce is an exciting opportunity to support BigCommerce’s innovation agenda through strategic guidance on data and AI,” Kamath said. “I see immense potential to leverage predictive analytics, personalization and intelligent automation to drive transformative growth for merchants. Ecommerce is one of the most dynamic frontiers for applied AI, and I’m thrilled to contribute to a vision that empowers businesses to scale smarter, serve customers better and innovate faster.”

Over his 30-year career as a technology entrepreneur, advisor and leader, Kamath has developed expertise in business strategy, scaling companies, strategic oversight, governance and corporate development that, combined with his industry perspective, will enable him to provide BigCommerce with critical strategic guidance.

During his 13 years at Adobe, Kamath was responsible for data science, machine learning and artificial intelligence for the Adobe Experience Cloud. Prior to joining Adobe, he was the founder and primary architect of Efficient Frontier, a digital ad buying platform that managed more than $2 billion in advertising spend until its acquisition by Adobe. He led the integration of Efficient Frontier into Adobe Marketing Cloud and developed data science-driven solutions that optimized customer acquisition, engagement, retention and growth across B2C and B2B businesses. More recently, he spearheaded the generative AI transformation for enterprise marketing, leading to the launch of Gen Studio for Performance Marketing.

After a successful 13-year tenure at Adobe, Kamath transitioned earlier this year to focus on mentoring and supporting early-stage innovation. He is a longtime member of the Stanford Angels & Entrepreneurs, as well as lead mentor and advisor at StartX, a non-profit accelerator for Stanford University startups.

“Anil brings an extensive blend of strong leadership and valuable technological expertise to BigCommerce at a time when our industry and our business are going through some exciting changes,” said Travis Hess, CEO of BigCommerce. “His addition to our Board will help strengthen BigCommerce’s core offerings as well as inform the innovations we are building to drive business outcomes for merchants. We are excited to leverage his experience and look forward to Anil’s perspectives and contributions.”

Kamath was appointed to the vacancy created upon the departure of BigCommerce board member Lawrence Bohn who had served since 2011, when he became BigCommerce’s first investor through General Catalyst’s Series A investment in the company.

“I want to personally thank Larry for his many significant contributions to the growth and success of BigCommerce,” Hess said. “Since the earliest days of the company, Larry has been invaluable to BigCommerce, and throughout his tenure, he has championed a deep belief in our mission and strategy.”

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open SaaS and composable ecommerce platform that empowers brands, retailers, manufacturers and distributors of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides its customers sophisticated professional-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries rely on BigCommerce, including Coldwater Creek, Harvey Nichols, King Arthur Baking Co., MKM Building Supplies, United Aqua Group and Uplift Desk. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “outlook,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “project,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “can,” “predict,” “potential,” “strategy,” “target,” “explore,” “continue,” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. By their nature, these statements are subject to numerous uncertainties and risks, including factors beyond our control, that could cause actual results, performance or achievement to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. These assumptions, uncertainties and risks include that, among others, our expectations regarding our revenue, expenses, sales, and operations; anticipated trends and challenges in our business and the markets in which we operate; the war involving Russia and Ukraine and the potential impact on our operations, global economic and geopolitical conditions; the impacts of changes in U.S. trade policy and global tariffs; our anticipated areas of investments and expectations relating to such investments; our anticipated cash needs and our estimates regarding our capital requirements and refinancing; our ability to compete in our industry and innovation by our competitors; our ability to anticipate market needs or develop new or enhanced services to meet those needs; our ability to manage growth and to expand our infrastructure; our ability to establish and maintain intellectual property rights; our ability to manage expansion into international markets and new industries; our ability to hire and retain key personnel; our ability to successfully identify, manage, and integrate any existing and potential acquisitions; our ability to adapt to emerging regulatory developments, technological changes, and cybersecurity needs; the anticipated effect on our business of litigation to which we are or may become a party; the anticipated benefits and opportunities related to past and ongoing restructuring may not be realized or may take longer to realize than expected; our ability to manage key executive succession and retention or continue to attract qualified personnel; our ability to implement a go-to-market strategy that focuses on efficient profitable revenue growth, operating leverage, and healthy cash flow, may be impacted by unforeseen challenges in streamlining our organization and adapting to market dynamics; and our ability to remediate the material weakness could negatively affect our business. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, our Quarterly Report for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and the future quarterly and current reports that we file with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to BigCommerce at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. BigCommerce assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, except as required by law.

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Brad Hem

pr@bigcommerce.com