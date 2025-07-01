FSI ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF A $2.5 MILLION PAYMENT FOR ASSISTING IN THE DEVELOPMENT A NEW FOOD GRADE PRODUCT

TABER, ALBERTA, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLEXIBLE SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC. (NYSE Amex: FSI), is the developer and manufacturer of biodegradable polymers for oil extraction, detergent ingredients and water treatment as well as crop nutrient availability chemistry. Flexible Solutions also manufactures biodegradable and environmentally safe water and energy conservation technologies. FSI is also increasing its presense in the food and nutrition supplement manufacturing markets. Today the Company announces it has received payment of US$2.5million for assisting in developing a new food grade product.

FSI received the payment of US$2.5 million on July 1, 2025 for assisting in the development of this new food grade product. There are potential circumstances under which FSI may receive additional payments for this product development assistance. Any such payments, if they occur, are several quarters in the future.

Furthermore, it is also possible that the NCS division of FSI may obtain new business manufacturing the product. Should this occur, it will be announced at that time.

Dan O'Brien, CEO, comments, "We are pleased that our R&D support for a potential customer has generated this revenue." Mr. O'Brien continues, " Since FSI is a food grade manufacturer and we focus on building long-term production relationships, we hope that we can book orders to make the product now that it is fully developed."



About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (www.flexiblesolutions.com), based in Taber, Alberta, is an environmental technology company. The Company’s NanoChem Solutions Inc. subsidiary specializes in biodegradable, water-soluble products utilizing thermal polyaspartate (TPA) biopolymers. TPA beta-proteins are manufactured from the common biological amino acid, L-aspartic and have wide usage including scale inhibitors, detergent ingredients, water treatment and crop enhancement. Along with TPA, this division started producing other crop enhancement products as well. In 2022, the Company entered the food and nutrition markets by obtaining FDA food grade approval for the Peru IL plant. The other divisions manufacture energy and water conservation products for drinking water, agriculture, industrial markets and swimming pools throughout the world

Safe Harbor Provision

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "Safe Harbor" for forward-looking statements. Certain of the statements contained herein, which are not historical facts, are forward looking statement with respect to events, the occurrence of which involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements may be impacted, either positively or negatively, by various factors. Information concerning potential factors that could affect the company is detailed from time to time in the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

