ROHM Introduces a New MOSFET for AI Servers Featuring Industry-Leading* SOA Performance and Ultra-Low ON-Resistance

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM Semiconductor today announced the launch of the RY7P250BM, a 100V power MOSFET optimized for hot-swap circuits in 48V power systems used in AI servers and industrial power supplies that require robust battery protection.

As AI technology rapidly advances, data centers are facing unprecedented processing demands and server power consumption continues to increase annually. In particular, the growing use of generative AI and high-performance GPUs has created a need to simultaneously improve power efficiency while supporting higher currents. To address these challenges, the industry is shifting from 12V systems to more efficient 48V power architectures. Furthermore, in hot-swap circuits used to safely replace modules while servers remain powered on, MOSFETs are required that offer both wide SOA (Safe Operating Area) and low ON-resistance to protect against inrush current and overloads.

The RY7P250BM delivers these critical characteristics in a compact 8080-size package, helping to reduce power loss and cooling requirements in data centers while improving overall server reliability and energy efficiency. As the demand for 8080-size MOSFETs grows, this new product provides a drop-in replacement for existing designs. Notably, the RY7P250BM achieves wide SOA (V DS =48V, Pw=1ms/10ms) ideal for hot-swap operation. Power loss and heat generation are also minimized with an industry-leading low ON-resistance of 1.86mΩ (V GS =10V, I D =50A, Tj=25°C), approximately 18% lower than the typical 2.28mΩ of existing wide SOA 100V MOSFETs in the same size.

Wide SOA tolerance is essential in hot-swap circuits, especially those in AI servers that experience large inrush currents. The RY7P250BM meets this demand, achieving 16A at 10ms and 50A at 1ms, enabling support for high-load conditions conventional MOSFETs struggle to handle.

ROHM’s new product has also been certified as a recommended component by a leading global cloud platform provider, where it is expected to gain widespread adoption in next-generation AI servers. Especially in server applications where reliability and energy efficiency are mission-critical, the combination of wide SOA and low R DS(on) has been highly evaluated for cloud infrastructure.

Going forward, ROHM will continue to expand its lineup of 48V-compatible power solutions for servers and industrial equipment, contributing to the development of sustainable ICT infrastructure and greater energy savings through high-efficiency, high-reliability products.

Application Examples

• 48V AI server systems and power supply hot-swap circuits in data centers

• 48V industrial equipment power systems (i.e. forklifts, power tools, robots, fan motors)

• Battery-powered industrial equipment such as AGVs (Automated Guided Vehicles)

• UPS and emergency power systems (battery backup units)

Online Distributor Information

Sales Launch Date: May 2025

Online Distributors: DigiKey™, Mouser™ and Farnell™

The products will be offered at other online distributors as they become available.

Applicable Part No: RY7P250BM

EcoMOS™ Brand

EcoMOS is ROHM's brand of silicon MOSFETs designed for energy-efficient applications in the power device sector. Widely utilized in applications such as home appliances, industrial equipment, and automotive systems, EcoMOS provides a diverse lineup that enables product selection based on key parameters such as noise performance and switching characteristics to meet specific requirements.

*EcoMOS™ is a trademark or registered trademark of ROHM Co., Ltd

Note: DigiKey™, Mouser™ and Farnell™ are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

*Study on existing 8080-size 100V power MOSFETs

