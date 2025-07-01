INVESTIGATION ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Announces Investigation of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) and Encourages Investors with Substantial Losses or Witnesses with Relevant Information to Contact the Firm

NEWTOWN, Pa., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws involving Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims”) (NYSE: HIMS), resulting from allegations of providing potentially misleading business information to the investing public.

THE COMPANY:

Hims is a telehealth and online pharmacy company that offers prescription and over-the-counter medications, mental health services, and personal care products through a direct-to-consumer platform, connecting users with licensed healthcare professionals in the U.S. and the U.K.

THE ALLEGED WRONGDOING:

On April 29, 2025, multinational pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk announced that it would sell its weight loss drug Wegovy through Hims’ telehealth platform. On June 23, 2025, Novo Nordisk terminated its partnership with Hims, citing concerns about Hims’ compliance with laws governing the sale and marketing of compounded drugs.

On this news, Hims’ stock price fell $22.24 per share, or 34.63%, to close at $41.98 per share on June 23, 2025.

ABOUT EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Philadelphia and San Francisco. In addition to cases involving securities and investment fraud, our lawyers focus on class action cases alleging violations of federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft, data security breaches, and consumer fraud.

