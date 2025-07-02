CDMO Packaging Market Gains Momentum in Biologics & Personalized Medicine in 2025

Ottawa, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global CDMO packaging market size is anticipated to expand significantly over the forecast period 2025 to 2034. A recent study conducted by Towards Packaging, affiliated with Precedence Research.

The CDMO packaging market is driven by growing environmental concerns, government regulations, and shifting consumer preferences toward eco-friendly products.

Brands are increasingly adopting biodegradable, recyclable, and reusable plastic solutions to meet sustainability goals and reduce carbon footprints. Innovation in materials such as bioplastics and post-consumer recycled plastics is enhancing performance and reducing waste. Stringent regulations, especially in Europe and North America, are accelerating industry transformation.

The food and beverage, personal care, and healthcare sectors are major adopters due to rising demand for sustainable and safe packaging. Circular economy initiatives and corporate ESG commitments continue to support market expansion.

What is CDMO Packaging?

CDMO packaging refers to the packaging services provided by Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and healthcare companies. These services involve the design, development, and production of packaging for drugs and medical products, often as part of a broader outsourcing strategy.

CDMO packaging can include primary packaging (e.g., blister packs, bottles, vials), secondary packaging (e.g., cartons, labels), specialized packaging (e.g., temperature-sensitive, child-resistant, or tamper-evident), and serialization and regulatory compliance support. It helps companies reduce costs, ensure quality, and accelerate time-to-market.

What are the Major Trends in the CDMO Packaging Market?

Smart and connected packaging

Increasing use of serialization, RFID/NFC tags, QR codes, IoT sensors, and real-time monitoring to enhance traceability, patient safety, and anti-counterfeiting efforts.



AI-driven automation and robotics

CDMOs are deploying AI-powered robotic lines for high precision, efficient packaging, virtual prototyping, and quality assurance.



Sustainability and eco-friendly materials

Biodegradable, recyclable materials and energy-efficient processes are being adopted to meet ESG goals and regulatory pressure.



Specialized formats for biologics and injectables

Growth in pre-filled syringes, auto-injectors, and cold/cryogenic packaging reflects R&D in biologics, gene therapies, and self-administered treatments.



Resilient, outsourced end-to-end packaging chains

Pharma firms increasingly rely on CDMOs for integrated services—primary, secondary, labeling, cold chain, driven by cost constraints, supply chain risks, and the need for compliance.



Digital printing and personalized packaging

Variable-data printing, digital labelling, and customizable packaging support traceability and targeted engagement.



What is the Potential Growth Rate of the CDMO Packaging?

Rising Outsourcing by Pharma Companies

Increasing pressure on pharmaceutical firms to reduce costs and improve speed-to-market is prompting greater reliance on CDMOs for specialized packaging services.



Stringent Regulatory Requirements

Growing compliance burdens around labeling, serialization, and tamper-evidence create opportunities for CDMOs offering expert regulatory support.



Personalized and Small-Batch Medicines

Growth in precision medicine and orphan drugs boosts the need for flexible, scalable, and customized packaging services. For instance, in June 2025, the Italian Medicines Agency released the 2025 Independent Research Call on Rare Diseases, which has a EUR 17,800,000 budget to support research on low-prevalence illnesses that frequently don’t get a lot of commercial funding. This is an additional step in AIFA’s mission to support autonomous scientific research and the creation of potent medication treatments, which will enhance the well-being and standard of living of people with rare diseases. About 8,000 recognized illnesses exist in Italy, compared to over 2 billion people, according to Uniamo Federazione Italiana Malattie Rare. There is only a treatment for 5% of them.



Digital and Smart Packaging Technologies

Integration of IoT, digital printing, and track-and-trace solutions enables CDMOs to offer value-added, tech-driven packaging solutions.



Limitations and Challenges in the CDMO Packaging Market:

Complex and Evolving Regulatory Requirements

The key players operating in the market are facing issues due to complex and evolving regulatory requirements and data security, and intellectual property concerns, which are estimated to restrict the growth of the market in the near future.

Frequent changes and variations in global pharmaceutical packaging regulations demand continuous compliance, which can slow operations and increase costs for CDMOs. Pharmaceutical companies may hesitate to outsource packaging due to fears of IP theft, data leaks, or confidentiality breaches, especially for high-value or innovative drugs.

Regional Analysis:

Who is the leader in CDMO packaging?

North America dominates the CDMO packaging market due to its strong pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, particularly in the U.S., where leading companies extensively outsource packaging to streamline operations and ensure regulatory compliance.

The region’s advanced healthcare infrastructure supports high drug consumption, clinical trials, and frequent new product launches, all of which drive demand for specialized contract packaging services. Strict regulatory standards set by agencies like the FDA and Health Canada require expert handling of serialization, labeling, and tamper-evident packaging, boosting reliance on experienced CDMOs.

Additionally, the region leads in innovation for biologics, gene therapies, and personalized medicine, which necessitate complex and cold chain packaging solutions. North America is also home to several top-tier CDMOs equipped with cutting-edge technology, and high investment in automation, AI, and sustainable packaging further strengthens its market leadership.

U.S. Market Trends

The U.S. holds the largest share of the North American CDMO packaging market. This is driven by its robust pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, high R&D investments, and frequent new drug launches. The presence of major CDMOs and strict FDA regulatory requirements encourages pharmaceutical companies to outsource complex packaging tasks. Additionally, advancements in biologics and the growing demand for personalized medicine further boost the need for specialized and compliant packaging services.

Canada Market Trends

Canada's CDMO packaging market is growing steadily, supported by its strong regulatory framework through Health Canada and increasing pharmaceutical manufacturing activity. Canadian CDMOs are gaining importance due to their expertise in regulatory compliance and sustainable packaging solutions. Moreover, the country is witnessing a rise in clinical trials and biologics production, creating demand for cold chain and specialty packaging services.

How is the Opportunistic Rise of the Asia Pacific in the CDMO Packaging Market?

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing in the CDMO packaging market due to a combination of economic, industrial, and healthcare-driven factors. Countries like India and China offer cost-effective manufacturing and packaging services, attracting global pharmaceutical companies aiming to reduce operational costs.

The region's rapidly expanding pharmaceutical industry, particularly in generics and biosimilars, is fueling demand for outsourced packaging. Rising foreign investments and strategic partnerships are enhancing local CDMO capabilities, while regulatory frameworks are increasingly aligning with international standards, boosting global confidence.

Additionally, the growing production of biologics, vaccines, and injectables has created a need for advanced packaging, including cold chain solutions. A large patient population, aging demographics, and increasing healthcare access further contribute to packaging demand. Asia Pacific CDMOs are also embracing smart technologies, serialization, and sustainable packaging materials, positioning the region as a key growth engine in the global CDMO packaging landscape.

China Market Trends

China is a major driver of growth in the region, supported by its vast pharmaceutical manufacturing base, growing biologics sector, and strong government support for healthcare innovation. Regulatory reforms aligning with global standards have made Chinese CDMOs more attractive to international clients. Additionally, China's focus on advanced technologies like automation, serialization, and sustainable packaging strengthens its competitive edge in contract packaging.

India Market Trends

India is a leading player in generic drug production and offers significant cost advantages in pharmaceutical packaging services. Its strong base of FDA-approved facilities and a large pool of skilled professionals make it a preferred outsourcing destination. Indian CDMOs are rapidly expanding their packaging capabilities, including for injectables, solid dosage forms, and temperature-sensitive products, to cater to both domestic and global markets.

Japan Market Trends

Japan’s CDMO packaging market is mature and technologically advanced, with a focus on high-quality, precision packaging for complex therapies. The aging population and increasing demand for biologics and personalized medicine are driving outsourcing to specialized CDMOs. Regulatory compliance, innovation in smart packaging, and a preference for automation position Japan as a premium provider in the region.

How Big is the Success of the European CDMO Packaging Market?

Europe is experiencing notable growth in the CDMO packaging market due to its well-established pharmaceutical and biotechnology ecosystem, which generates steady demand for outsourced packaging services. The region’s stringent regulatory framework, governed by agencies like the European Medicines Agency (EMA), compels pharmaceutical companies to rely on CDMOs with proven compliance and serialization capabilities.

Additionally, Europe's strong focus on sustainability, driven by EU regulations, is prompting innovation in eco-friendly packaging materials. The rising demand for biologics, biosimilars, and personalized therapies is further fueling the need for advanced packaging formats such as pre-filled syringes and cold chain solutions.

European CDMOs are also investing heavily in automation, digital printing, and AI-based technologies to enhance efficiency and meet complex customer needs. Moreover, the region’s robust clinical research landscape supports growing demand for clinical trial packaging, particularly small-batch and flexible solutions.

The expansion of pharmaceutical activities in emerging Eastern European markets, supported by cost advantages and regulatory harmonization, adds to the region’s overall growth momentum in the global CDMO packaging market.

How Crucial is the Role of Latin America in CDMO Packaging?

Latin America is growing at a considerable rate in the CDMO packaging market due to a combination of cost advantages, expanding pharmaceutical production, and improving healthcare infrastructure. The region offers lower operational and labor costs, making it an attractive destination for global pharmaceutical companies seeking cost-effective packaging solutions.

Growing domestic demand for medicines driven by a rising middle-class population, aging demographics, and increasing access to healthcare is boosting local drug manufacturing and, in turn, demand for CDMO services.

Regulatory environments in countries like Brazil and Mexico are becoming more aligned with international standards, enhancing trust in the region’s compliance and export capabilities. There is also a surge in generic drug production, creating strong demand for large-volume, efficient, and affordable packaging solutions.

Latin American CDMOs are increasingly investing in modernization and automation, including serialization and tamper-evident packaging, to meet global expectations. Overall, the region’s evolving pharmaceutical ecosystem and economic competitiveness position it for sustained growth in the CDMO packaging sector.

Mexico Market Trends

Mexico is emerging as a cost-effective hub for pharmaceutical packaging outsourcing. Its strategic location, proximity to the U.S. market, and participation in trade agreements like USMCA make it attractive for global pharmaceutical companies. The growing domestic pharma sector and improving healthcare infrastructure also contribute to the expansion of CDMO packaging services in the country.

How does the Middle East and Africa lead the CDMO Packaging Market?

The Middle East and Africa (MEA) is growing at one of the fastest rates in the CDMO packaging market due to several emerging factors. First, there is increasing investment in healthcare infrastructure and pharmaceutical manufacturing, particularly in countries like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, and South Africa.

Governments are promoting local drug production to reduce dependence on imports, which drives demand for contract packaging services. Additionally, the region’s growing population and rising prevalence of chronic diseases are leading to higher consumption of pharmaceutical products, accelerating the need for scalable and compliant packaging solutions.

Cost advantages and the availability of a growing skilled workforce also make the Middle East region an attractive outsourcing destination for international pharmaceutical companies. Further, regulatory improvements and alignment with international standards are enhancing trust in the region's CDMO capabilities.

CDMOs are increasingly adopting modern technologies, such as serialization, cold chain packaging, and tamper-evident features, to meet both local and export market demands. Together, these factors contribute to MEA’s rapid growth and emerging importance in the global CDMO packaging landscape.

More Insights of Towards Packaging:

Segment Outlook

Type Insights

Secondary packaging is the dominant type segment in the CDMO packaging market due to its critical role in regulatory compliance, product protection, and branding. With increasing global regulations related to serialization, barcoding, and tamper-evident packaging, pharmaceutical companies rely heavily on CDMOs to ensure that secondary packaging meets strict compliance standards. It also provides space for essential patient information, branding, and multilingual labeling, which are crucial for safety and market differentiation.

Secondary packaging supports efficient logistics by grouping primary units and offering added protection during transport and storage, especially for sensitive products like biologics. The rise in biologics, combination therapies, and clinical trials has further increased the demand for customized labeling, kitting, and flexible packaging solutions.

Additionally, outsourcing secondary packaging enables pharmaceutical companies to reduce operational burdens and improve cost efficiency, especially for small-batch and variable production needs. These combined factors make secondary packaging a vital and growing area within CDMO services.

The primary packaging segment is growing at the fastest rate in the CDMO packaging market due to the increasing demand for biologics, vaccines, and injectables, which require sterile and high-integrity packaging formats such as vials, pre-filled syringes, and ampoules.

As sensitive formulations become more common, especially in oncology and biotechnology, the need for contamination-free and high-quality primary packaging has surged. Strict regulatory standards imposed by global health authorities have further driven pharmaceutical companies to outsource primary packaging to specialized CDMOs with the necessary expertise and infrastructure.

Additionally, the rise in self-administered drug delivery systems, including auto-injectors and single-dose containers, is boosting the demand for user-friendly and precise packaging solutions. The expansion of personalized and small-batch therapies also supports the need for flexible and accurate filling and packaging capabilities. Technological advancements in materials, barrier properties, and smart features are enhancing the functionality of primary packaging, contributing to its rapid growth within the CDMO market.

Application Insights

The biopharmaceutical industry is the dominant application segment in the CDMO packaging market due to the complex and sensitive nature of biologic-based drug formulations, such as biologics, biosimilars, and cell and gene therapies. These products require highly specialized packaging to ensure sterility, stability, and efficacy.

The increasing demand for cold chain and sterile packaging solutions, particularly for temperature-sensitive injectables, has led biopharmaceutical companies to rely on CDMOs equipped with advanced technologies and infrastructure. Additionally, the rapid global growth of biologics and injectables fuels the need for packaging formats like vials, pre-filled syringes, and auto-injectors. Given the strict regulatory requirements surrounding labeling, serialization, and tamper-evidence, CDMOs provide essential expertise to ensure compliance.

Moreover, outsourcing packaging allows biopharma companies to focus on research and innovation while benefiting from the scalability and efficiency of CDMO services. The growing focus on personalized medicine and clinical trials also increases demand for flexible and secure packaging solutions, further reinforcing the dominance of the biopharmaceutical sector in the CDMO packaging market.

The pharmaceutical industry segment is growing at the fastest rate in the CDMO packaging market due to the increasing demand for generic and over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, which require high-volume and cost-efficient packaging solutions. To optimize resources and focus on core activities like drug discovery and clinical development, pharmaceutical companies are increasingly outsourcing packaging operations to CDMOs. The rising complexity of global regulatory requirements, particularly in serialization, labeling, and tamper-evident features, further drives the need for expert CDMO services.

Additionally, expanding pharmaceutical markets in emerging economies across Asia, Latin America, and Africa are generating significant demand for localized and scalable packaging solutions. The industry's need for faster speed-to-market and greater operational flexibility is also pushing pharma companies toward CDMOs that offer advanced packaging technologies and agile supply chains. With the growing adoption of smart, automated, and sustainable packaging, CDMOs are becoming essential partners for pharmaceutical firms aiming to meet both compliance and innovation goals, thereby fueling this segment's rapid growth.

Breakthroughs in the Global CDMO Packaging Market:

In March 2025, Shilpa Medicare, a company based in India, is announcing the launch of a new full-service “hybrid” contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) during the Drug, Chemical and Associated Technologies Association (DAT) Week 2025, which took place in New York City from March 17-20, 2025.

In April 2025, Ajinomoto Althea, Inc., a U.S.-based sterile fill-finish CDMO and a 100% subsidiary of Japan-based Ajinomoto Co., Inc. PCI Pharma Services (“PCI”), a prominent international contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in cutting-edge biopharma therapies, is purchasing a full equity stake in the company. The acquisition, which was expected to be completed in May 2025, will give PCI its first and only North American manufacturing facility for prefilled syringes and cartridges, complete with isolator technology for these formats, as well as highly potent manufacturing that can produce antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs).

Global CDMO Packaging Market Key Players

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

ZOIC BIOTECH PVT LTD

Gracure Pharmaceutical Limited

MJS Packaging

Pharma Packaging Solutions (PPS)

Schott AG

Sonic Packaging Industries

Westrock Company

Adare Pharma Solutions, Inc.

Amcor plc

Ameripac

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Catalent Pharma Solutions

CCL Industries, Inc.

Innovexia Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Pharma Cure Laboratories

Sharp Corporation

Unicep Packaging

AptarGroup, Inc.

Assemblies Unlimited Inc.

Biophar Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd.

Co-Pak Packaging Corporation

Constantia Flexibles

Daito Pharmaceutical

Cavanna Packaging Group

Loesch Verpackungstechnik GmbH

Theegarten-Pactec

Bradman Lake Group

FUJI MACHINERY CO., LTD.

Tecno Pack Spa

CDMO Packaging Market Segments

By Type

Primary Packaging

Secondary Packaging

By Application

Pharmaceutical Industry

Biopharmaceutical Industry

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina South Africa

Middle East and Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





