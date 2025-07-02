Quantexa Named a Luminary in Everest Group’s Innovation Watch Report

LONDON, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantexa, a global leader in Decision Intelligence (DI) for the public and private sectors, today announced it has been named as a Luminary in Everest Group's Innovation Watch: Generative AI Applications in Financial Crime and Compliance (FCC) report. This prestigious acknowledgment highlights Quantexa's innovative use of generative AI as part of its’ Decision Intelligence Platform, to transform the financial crime and compliance practice.

At the center of this recognition is Q Assist, Quantexa’s context-aware Agentic AI capability designed to augment trusted decision-making at enterprise scale. Q Assist leverages the full power of Quantexa’s Decision Intelligence Platform - combining a dynamic contextual data fabric, a generative AI prompt builder, and an intelligent co-pilot. By integrating deeply with graph analytics, Q Assist provides investigators and compliance teams with instant access to connected insights, surfacing hidden relationships and patterns across vast, complex datasets. Since its launch in 2024, Q Assist has rapidly progressed from pilot to production, delivering measurable impact across critical use cases such as third-party investigations, SAR creation, and real-time risk assessments.

Quantexa's Luminary status reflects the company's leadership position in leveraging advanced AI technologies to address the growing complexity and resource intensity of financial crime compliance. As noted in the Everest Group report, generative AI holds significant promise for transforming the FCC value chain by automating labor-intensive tasks, revealing previously hidden insights, and detecting anomalies in near real-time.

The Everest Group report highlights that 75% of providers are building robust go-to-market and technology partnerships. Quantexa sets the standard through its strategic collaborations with Microsoft, Google, Databricks, Accenture, KPMG, and PwC - bringing together best-in-class technology and expertise to support mission-critical transformation programs for some of the world’s largest banks.

“Quantexa’s development of Q Assist represents a practical and meaningful application of generative AI in financial crime compliance. By embedding context-aware intelligence into core processes like entity resolution, SAR report creation, and risk assessment, Quantexa empowers investigators with real-time, actionable insights,” said Dheeraj Maken, Practice Director at Everest Group. “With Q Assist now moving from pilot to production across key use cases, Quantexa is solidifying its position in the AI-driven decision intelligence space and is therefore featured among the Luminaries in Everest Group’s Innovation Watch Assessment.”

This recognition follows Quantexa’s recently completed $175 million Series F funding round, which valued the company at $2.6 billion and positions it to accelerate global growth, platform innovation, and go-to-market momentum.

"This recognition from Everest Group validates our commitment to delivering practical, production-ready AI solutions that address the real-world challenges facing financial crime compliance teams," said Matt Long, Global Head of Financial Crime Risk for Financial Services and Government at Quantexa. "Q Assist showcases the transformative potential of context-aware generative AI in investigative workflows, accelerating complex investigation and upholding the trust and explainability essential to regulated industries "

To find out more about Quantexa's fincrime solutions, please visit: https://www.quantexa.com/solutions/financial-crime/

About Quantexa

Quantexa is a global AI, data and analytics software company pioneering Decision Intelligence to empower organizations to make trusted operational decisions with data in context. Using the latest advancements in AI, Quantexa’s Decision Intelligence platform helps organizations uncover hidden risk and new opportunities by unifying siloed data and turning it into the most trusted, reusable resource. It solves major challenges across data management, customer intelligence, KYC, financial crime, risk, fraud, and security, throughout the customer lifecycle.

The Quantexa Decision Intelligence Platform enhances operational performance with over 90% more accuracy and 60 times faster analytical model resolution than traditional approaches. An independently commissioned Forrester TEI study on Quantexa's Decision Intelligence Platform found that customers saw a three-year 228% ROI. Founded in 2016, Quantexa now has over 800 employees and thousands of platform users working with billions of transactions and data points across the world. For more information visit www.quantexa.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

