Company announcement

for ROCKWOOL A/S

Release no. 41 – 2025

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

2 July 2025

ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 07/2025, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 7 February 2025 until 5 February 2026. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 150 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 25 June – 1 July 2025:

Date Number of B shares Average purchase price

B shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

B shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 1,452,500 415,644,176 25 June 2025 20,000 287.83 5,756,600 26 June 2025 20,000 287.66 5,753,200 27 June 2025 18,000 295.63 5,321,340 30 June 2025 17,000 296.93 5,047,810 1 July 2025 16,000 289.04 4,624,640 Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 1,543,500 442,147,766

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 1,990,356 B shares corresponding to 0.94 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 25 June – 1 July 2025 is enclosed.

Further information:

Kim Junge Andersen

Senior Vice President, CFO

ROCKWOOL A/S

+45 46 55 80 15

