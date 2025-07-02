Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 41 – 2025
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
2 July 2025
ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in announcement no. 07/2025, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 7 February 2025 until 5 February 2026. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 150 MEUR.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 25 June – 1 July 2025:
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|1,452,500
|415,644,176
|25 June 2025
|20,000
|287.83
|5,756,600
|26 June 2025
|20,000
|287.66
|5,753,200
|27 June 2025
|18,000
|295.63
|5,321,340
|30 June 2025
|17,000
|296.93
|5,047,810
|1 July 2025
|16,000
|289.04
|4,624,640
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|1,543,500
|442,147,766
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 1,990,356 B shares corresponding to 0.94 percent of the Company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 25 June – 1 July 2025 is enclosed.
Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15
Attachments