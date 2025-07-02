CoinEx Charity Deploys Fourth Starlink System in Subic, Philippines, Empowering Education in Remote Areas

HONG KONG, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 27, 2025, CoinEx Charity successfully deployed and donated its fourth Starlink satellite internet system in Sitio Gala, Subic, Zambales, providing high-speed connectivity to Aningway-Sacatihan Elementary and High School. The system addresses a long-standing lack of mobile signal and internet access in the area, marking another important milestone in CoinEx Charity ’s mission to close the digital divide through global philanthropic action.





The handover ceremony was held on campus, attended by representatives from the Department of Education, local government units, and CoinEx Charity. Key figures present included Janjo Khonghun, Chief of Staff to Zambales 1st District Congressman Jay Khonghun, and Subic Mayor Jon Khonghun. Both officials praised CoinEx’s dedication to enhancing educational access for underserved communities.

“This initiative will profoundly impact the lives of our students. Many dreams from Sitio Gala are reaching us, and many children are counting on compassionate individuals like you.”

— Janjo Khonghun, Chief of Staff to Zambales 1st District Representative

The newly installed Starlink system is expected to revolutionize local education by giving students and teachers direct access to global knowledge resources. CoinEx Charity also donated two printers to help meet classroom needs.





Dell Omasas, Country Project Manager at CoinEx Charity Philippines, expressed appreciation for the school’s warm welcome and outlined future plans:

“Thank you to Aningway-Sacatihan Elementary and High School for letting us be part of this transformative initiative. We hope to return with more support—including a mini-library and financial literacy programs for students.”

School leaders also shared heartfelt gratitude. Alexander C. Viado, Head of the High School, said, “We have waited for this moment for many years. Today, our dream finally comes true.” William Ramos, Head of the Elementary School, added, “Our students will no longer be left behind. They can now explore the world and stay informed through the power of the internet.”





The event featured a heartfelt cultural performance by Aeta students, who celebrated their heritage and expressed thanks through traditional dance.

“We were truly moved by the students’ welcome and performance,” said Dell Omasas. “At CoinEx Charity, we believe in empowering underserved communities through technology and education. This Starlink installation—and the printers we donated—are just the beginning. Seeing their smiles and determination fuels our mission.”

With this successful deployment, Aningway-Sacatihan stands as a beacon of hope—proving that meaningful partnerships can create transformative change, even for the most remote learners.





CoinEx Charity will continue its commitment to launching more impactful projects in the Philippines, India, Africa, and beyond—delivering not just connectivity, but real opportunities for a brighter future.



About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is an award-winning cryptocurrency exchange designed with users in mind. Since its launch by the industry-leading mining pool ViaBTC, the platform has been one of the earliest crypto exchanges to release proof-of-reserves to protect 100% of user assets. CoinEx provides over 1400 coins, supported by professional-grade features and services, for its 10+ million users across 200+ countries and regions. CoinEx is also home to its native token, CET, incentivizing user activities while empowering its ecosystem.

To learn more about CoinEx, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Contact:

CoinEx

pr@coinex.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by CoinEx. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c1781545-3db3-4d59-8a01-c353bc8a8761

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/090451e2-e771-4e38-83e6-704316ef5a1c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b378a165-d148-4aff-9c38-936ea6661d01

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fbaa4179-0392-4f2c-9a95-e97b7ad1da99