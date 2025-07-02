Stellantis to Announce First Half 2025 Results on July 29

AMSTERDAM, July 2, 2025 - Stellantis N.V. announced today that its First Half 2025 Results will be released on Tuesday, July 29, 2025.

A live webcast and conference call of the First Half 2025 Results will begin at 2 p.m. CEST / 8 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, July 29, 2025.

The related press release and presentation material are expected to be posted under the Investors section of the Stellantis corporate website (www.stellantis.com) at approximately 8 a.m. CEST / 2 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, July 29, 2025.

Details for accessing this presentation are available under the Investors section of the Stellantis corporate website. For those unable to participate in the live session, a recorded replay will be accessible following the event.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is a leading global automaker, dedicated to giving its customers the freedom to choose the way they move, embracing the latest technologies and creating value for all its stakeholders. Its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands includes Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep ® , Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

For more information, contact:



Fernão SILVEIRA +31 6 43 25 43 41 – fernao.silveira@stellantis.com



Nathalie ROUSSEL +33 6 87 77 41 82 – nathalie.roussel@stellantis.com



communications@stellantis.com

www.stellantis.com

