Family Offices Invest Billions in Professional Sports Teams for Long Term Growth and Value-Building Legacies

Dublin, Ireland and Milan, Italy, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brera Holdings PLC (“Brera Holdings” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BREA), an Ireland-based international holding company focused on expanding its global portfolio of men’s and women’s football clubs through a multi-club ownership (“MCO”) strategy, has seen first-hand the interest and impact of family office (“FO”) investors prioritizing professional sports assets, with eight prominent FO participants in its recently-closed Series A Preferred Offering.

According to FON Media in a June 26, 2025 story entitled The Rise of Family Offices in Professional Sports Investments, “In the evolving landscape of professional sports, a subtle yet profound shift is underway as family offices become key players in the acquisition of major sports franchises. As traditional billionaires find themselves edged out of the arena, these ultra-wealthy entities are reshaping the dynamics of ownership, investing billions into teams like the Lakers and Celtics. The implications of this trend reach beyond the balance sheets, influencing the future of sports, local communities, and the legacy these families create.”

FON Media’s Andrew Schneider went on to say, “The landscape of professional sports investments has undergone a sweeping transformation, driven largely by the convergence of traditional sports structures with private capital and the strategic acumen of family offices. Historically dominated by individuals with deep ties to the sports community, ownership is now incorporating a more sophisticated, financially-driven mindset. Family offices, emerging as key players in this arena, are bringing a breadth of expertise from diverse investment backgrounds.”

He concluded, “Family offices, once confined to managing wealth discreetly, have ventured into owning significant portions of sports franchises, thereby redefining their investment strategies. This sector’s growth cannot be overstated, as family offices now control approximately $5.9 trillion in assets worldwide. “

Brera recently announced that its 52% owned portfolio club S.S. Juve Stabia, “The Second Team of Naples,” has recorded the highest market value increase in Italy’s Serie B football league over the 2024-25 season as reported in Virgilio Sport. Juve Stabia’s valuation was up 245% to US $32 million using quantitative data from Transfermarkt, and qualitative analysis from Social Media Soccer. https://sport.virgilio.it/serie-b-come-cambia-il-valore-delle-rose-da-inizio-stagione-bene-la-juve-stabia-male-la-sampdoria-911822

Since the season began, Juve Stabia’s squad value surged from US$ 9.3 million based on the Club’s strong performance on the field, with a run from 5th place into the Serie A promotion playoffs all the way to the semifinals.

This valuation increase milestone not only demonstrates the swift impact of Brera’s ownership but also signals Juve Stabia’s growing competitiveness on increasingly higher levels of professional football.

ABOUT BRERA HOLDINGS PLC

Brera Holdings PLC (Nasdaq: BREA) is dedicated to expanding its social impact football business by developing a global portfolio of emerging football and sports clubs. Building on the legacy of Brera FC, which it acquired in 2022, the Company aims to create opportunities for tournament prizes, sponsorships, and professional consulting services. Brera FC, recognized as "The Third Team of Milan," has been crafting an alternative football legacy since its founding in 2000. The club also organizes the FENIX Trophy, a nonprofessional pan-European tournament acknowledged by UEFA. This tournament, which has been referred to as "the Champions League for Amateurs" by BBC Sport, has garnered significant media coverage, including from ESPN.

In its efforts to broaden its reach, Brera expanded into Africa in March 2023 by establishing Brera Tchumene FC in Mozambique, which quickly rose to the First Division after winning its post-season tournament. In April 2023, the Company acquired a 90% stake in the North Macedonian first-division team Fudbalski Klub Akademija Pandev, now known as Brera Strumica FC. Additionally, in June 2023, Brera made a strategic investment in Manchester United PLC, realizing a 74% gain. The Company further diversified its portfolio in July 2023, assuming control of Bayanzurkh Sporting Ilch FC, a Mongolian National Premier League team, which became Brera Ilch FC, and in September 2023 by establishing a joint stock company for the North Macedonian women's football club Tiverija Strumica, now known as Brera Tiverija FC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brera Strumica FC, in June 2024.

On December 31, 2024, Brera executed an agreement to acquire a majority stake in the corporate capital of SS Juve Stabia srl, the company which manages the Italian Serie B football club Juve Stabia, also known as “The Second Team of Naples”. The acquisition of Brera’s 52% majority control position was concluded on June 20, 2025, following a multi-step process and marks a significant expansion of the Company’s MCO model. With a strategic emphasis on bottom-up value creation, innovation-driven growth, and socially impactful outcomes, Brera Holdings has established itself as a forward-thinking leader in the global sports industry. For more information, visit www.breraholdings.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, the popularity and/or competitive success of the Company's acquired football and other sports teams, the Company's ability to attract players and staff for acquired clubs, unsuccessful acquisitions or other strategic transactions, the possibility of a decline in the popularity of football or other sports, the Company's ability to expand its fanbase, sponsors and commercial partners, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.

