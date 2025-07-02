Porsche announces three new 911 model variants with all-wheel drive and 473 hp

Atlanta., July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche is expanding the 911 model range with three new variants. The 911 Carrera 4S is available as a coupe and Cabriolet. Together with the Targa 4S, they bridge the gap between the standard 911 Carrera – which is not available with all-wheel drive –and the significantly more powerful GTS models. Like on the rear-wheel drive 911 Carrera S models, additional options for individualization and extended standard equipment are distinguishing features.

All-wheel drive variants are popular among customers buying a 911 “S” variant. In fact, within that specific subset, almost half in the U.S. choose a model powering all four wheels. The three new model variants continue to offer customers a great degree of choice within the 911 product range to meet varied use cases and demands. As with every other model equipped with Porsche Traction Management (PTM), the torque split is rear-biased by default. If required, PTM directs more torque to the front axle. As on its predecessors, the front differential is water cooled and uses an electromechanically controlled clutch.

Improved performance

The new all-wheel drive variants of the 911 adopt the upgraded engine of the Carrera S. Its 3.0-liter twin-turbo six-cylinder boxer engine produces 473 hp (353 kW) and 390 lb.-ft. of torque. That is 30 hp (22 kW) more than in the predecessor. This increase in performance is partly due to the optimized intercooling, the design of which comes from the 911 Turbo. An eight-speed Porsche dual-clutch transmission (PDK) transmits power to all four wheels. The 911 Carrera 4S coupe accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds using Launch Control with the optional Sport Chrono Package, and is capable of a top track speed of 191mph.

Upgraded standard equipment

Porsche has significantly enhanced the standard equipment for the Carrera 4S and Targa 4S models. From a performance perspective, the improvements include Sport Exhaust with tailpipes in silver, brakes taken from the previous generation 911 Carrera GTS models measuring 408 mm on the front axle and 380 mm on the rear axle. Uprated dampers with optimized hydraulics are more responsive and improve ride quality over the preceding model. Performance-focused standard features of the prior model remain,including Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV+) and staggered 20/21-inch Carrera S wheels. Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes (PCCB) are available as an option, as is PASM Sport Suspension, which lowers the ride height by 10 mm. Rear axle steering is optionally available on the Carrera 4S and Carrera 4S Cabriolet. The system offers increased agility at low speeds and greater stability at high speeds. If equipped, this system also includes a quicker steering ratio and revised front axle kinematics. The 911 Targa 4S has rear-axle steering as standard.

Like all current 911 Carrera Coupe models, the Carrera 4S comes as a two-seater with the option to add rear seats for no additional cost, while the Cabriolet and Targa are equipped with rear seats as standard.

The new models feature an upgraded interior. Compared to the preceding Carrera 4S models, the interior comes with extended leather upholstery as standard including the seats, headrests, upper dashboard, upper door panels, and – if equipped – the rear seats. In addition, Matrix Design LED headlights and wireless smartphone charging are standard equipment.

The new 911 Carrera 4S, 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet and 911 Targa 4S are expected to arrive at U.S. Porsche Centers in the fourth quarter of 2025. Pricing will be announced in due course.

60 years of the 911 Targa:

For 60 years, the 911 Targa has combined the enjoyment of a convertible with the year-round comfort of a coupe. The 911 Targa debuted in September 1965 at the IAA in Frankfurt and, like so many Porsche innovations, the elegant, wide Targa bar is inspired by motorsport. With a removable roof and folding rear window, the design allowed for the open air sensations of a convertible while providing the benefit of a fixed bar. Porsche derived the name Targa from the famous Targa Florio race in Sicily.

Today, the Porsche 911 Targa is an icon in its own right, further developed technically and formally over six decades. With the 993 generation (1993), there was no need to remove the roof manually. Since 2006, the 911 Targa has been available exclusively with all-wheel drive. The current Targa roof design, which launched in 2014, provides a fully automatic roof mechanism that opens in 19 seconds and references the style of the early Targa models. The glass rear window lifts up and moves backwards to allow the roof panel to fold away the roof segment folds elegantly. The wide bar and the surrounding rear window form a clear reminiscence of the original model. The roof module of the current Targa is available in four color variants: black, blue, red and brown.

