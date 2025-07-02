Pattern Computer Enters Financial Markets Leveraging Pattern Discovery Engine™ and Risk and Confidence XAI

• RC/XAI™ Next-generation risk-aware XAI for mission-critical applications

• Advances trust and transparency in high-stakes decision making equity market trading

REDMOND, Wash., July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pattern Computer®, Inc. (“Pattern” or “the Company”), the global leader in Pattern Discovery, has officially launched PDEFinancial™, a domain-specific application of its recently announced RC/XAI™ (Risk and Confidence Explainable AI)—a core technology within its Pattern Discovery Engine™ (PDE). Pattern has developed the new RC/XAI technology in conjunction with two well-known Wall Street firms to meet the unique challenges of their financial forecasting and investment risk management.

PDEFinancial leverages the PDE’s Janus-Delphi architecture to deliver uncertainty-aware, abstention-capable predictions that prioritize clarity, interpretability, and fiduciary confidence. By quantifying trust on a per-prediction basis, the system empowers financial institutions to make more transparent and reliable decisions in volatile, high-stakes environments.

Financial markets are heavily regulated, with strict requirements for transparency, accountability, and risk disclosure. Regulators demand not just overall model accuracy, but clear explanations of how each trading signal is generated, what factors were considered, and how sensitive those factors are to changing market conditions. RC/XAI provides decision-specific confidence estimates and full audit trails. This allows financial institutions to demonstrate compliance with evolving standards, ensuring that trading algorithms remain transparent, fair, and defensible.

Machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) are increasingly integrated into algorithmic trading strategies to enhance their effectiveness and adaptability, significantly improving strategy selection and execution by leveraging advanced predictive analytics and more accurate forecasts. By analyzing vast amounts of historical and real-time data, patterns and trends can be identified that may not be apparent through traditional methods, allowing for more informed decision-making and the continuous refinement of trading strategies.

Incorporating ML and AI into algorithmic trading strategies enables more precise and efficient execution, ultimately leading to better trading outcomes. Trading instructions can be dynamically adjusted at the start and during the life of an order. By spotting trends and real-time market shifts, trading strategies can be better aligned with current market conditions, thereby optimizing performance. This adaptability ensures the algorithms remain effective even in volatile or rapidly changing markets.

Mark Anderson, Pattern Chair and CEO, commented, “With its highly optimized multi-threaded architecture and robust symbolic inference capabilities, RC/XAI represents a significant move forward for organizations seeking both cutting-edge performance and transparent model behavior by bringing known and demonstrated confidence and risk values to decisions via the PatternDE™ online platform. PDEFinancial brings our full methodology and technology stack into one of the world’s most demanding domains—finance. We're not just asking ‘what will happen?’ but also ‘how sure are we?’ and encoding that answer directly into the model output. That kind of introspective analytics is exactly what financial decision-makers need today.”

Anderson added, "With this new technology, we’re delivering more than just mathematical models—we’re setting a new benchmark for transparency and trust in explainable AI. This isn’t just about better algorithms, it’s about empowering organizations to make informed decisions that answer to their risk tolerance policies. Our mission has always been to discover previously unavailable patterns in data, and with RC/XAI and our new version of PatternDE, we’re now giving our customers and partners the clarity they need to act with confidence in even the most complex, high-stakes environments. In addition to finance, this platform has the potential to set a new standard for trustworthy AI in other mission-critical sectors such as medical diagnostics, and industrial process optimization, among others.”

About Pattern

Pattern Computer, Inc. uses its Pattern Discovery Engine™ to solve the most important and intractable problems in business and medicine. These proprietary mathematical techniques in advanced AI can find complex patterns in very high-dimensional data that have eluded detection by much larger systems. As the Company applies its computational platform to the challenging fields of drug discovery and diagnostics, it is also making major Pattern Discoveries for partners in other sectors, including extended biotech, materials science, aerospace manufacturing quality control, veterinary medicine, air traffic operations, energy services, finance, market trading and more. See www.patterncomputer.com.

