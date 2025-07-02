Athelas Launches AIR: The Only EHR with Fully Integrated Ambient Scribing, AI Agents, and Hands-Free RCM Automation

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athelas , healthcare technology company powered by Commure, today announced the launch of Athelas AIR, its next-generation electronic health record (EHR) system designed to meet the needs of health systems and practices across the country. With a full-featured platform that unifies billing, charting, and ambient AI, AIR enables providers to improve margins, reduce administrative burden, and focus more time on patient care.

Unlike legacy EHRs that operate in silos, Athelas AIR is a consolidated system built from the ground up with revenue cycle management (RCM) and AI as foundational components. It offers seamless integration with the Athelas ecosystem – combining EHR, RCM, and ambient documentation tools into a single, intelligent, and integrated workflow.

“When EHRs were first built, they simply digitized existing workflows, without rethinking how to make those workflows better,” said Tanay Tandon, CEO of Athelas. “What we’re left with today are systems that are digital, yes, but clunky, inefficient, and time-consuming. With AIR, we started from the bottom up. We reimagined the entire experience to create a seamless, intelligent workflow that empowers practices to grow, streamline care, and finally realize the promise of digital transformation in healthcare – a transformation that directly and positively impacts the bottom line.”

The launch comes on the heels of notable customer momentum, with over 100 clients in the queue to be onboarded on Athelas AIR this year. The company aims to position AIR not just as an EHR, but as the cornerstone of a fully integrated healthcare operating system.

