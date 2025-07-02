Rate’s Jennifer Beeston Named 2025 HousingWire Woman of Influence

CHICAGO, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rate, a leading fintech company, today announced that Jennifer Beeston, EVP of National Sales, has been named a 2025 Woman of Influence by HousingWire. Now in its 16th year, the Women of Influence program honors 100 women across mortgage, real estate, and fintech who are making a measurable impact on their organizations and the broader housing economy.

“The Women of Influence award highlights the leaders whose work is actively shaping the future of housing, something HousingWire has been committed to recognizing since the program launched 16 years ago,” said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media. “HousingWire Women of Influence honorees are leading meaningful progress across the housing economy, with influence spanning mortgage, real estate, and the entire homeownership experience. They’re driving real results at some of the industry’s most impactful organizations.”

A mortgage loan officer for 18 years, Beeston consistently ranks among the top purchase loan officers in the country. She is the first woman to be named the #1 VA loan originator by Scotsman Guide and currently holds the top spot for VA purchase loan originations nationwide for the second consecutive year.

Beeston is passionate about financial education. “Every American should understand the basics of finance, including how to buy a house. Homeownership is the cornerstone of wealth creation in America. I educate people on YouTube so that anyone with an interest has access to easy-to-understand information that can help them achieve their financial goals.”

Media frequently seeks her out for her insights at the intersection of financial education and innovation, including the entry of cryptocurrency into the mortgage lending conversation. On the topic, Beeston notes:

“As the financial landscape evolves, it's important for lending to keep pace. Allowing borrowers to count cryptocurrency toward their reserve requirements is a smart, forward-looking move, as long as it's done responsibly. Many financially savvy clients are building wealth in digital assets, and they shouldn't have to liquidate just to qualify for a home. We need to meet people where they are while maintaining sensible guardrails.” For more on this topic from Beeston, please listen to this recent interview with Host Josh Lipton on Yahoo Finance.

As she serves customers nationwide, she combines Rate technology and diverse loan programs with a mission-driven approach. Her platform has earned the trust of over 100,000 YouTube subscribers and garnered national recognition as a trusted expert from prominent outlets, including NewsNation, Yahoo Finance, Fox, Newsweek, and Fortune.

“Jennifer is the definition of a mission-driven leader,” said Shant Banosian, President of Rate. “She brings passion, intelligence, and heart to everything she does, and the impact she’s made on our business, our team, and the industry at large is nothing short of extraordinary. We’re incredibly proud to see her recognized by HousingWire as a Woman of Influence.”

In addition to being a top producer, Beeston is the creator of NoStressVA.com, a free online course designed to help veterans and industry professionals better understand and navigate the VA home loan benefit. Her advocacy work combats misinformation and empowers borrowers to make informed decisions—an approach that aligns closely with Rate’s commitment to transparency and consumer-first lending.

She is also the author of Brainhacked: How Big Tech Trains You to Spend and How to Fight Back, a guide to staying true to your financial goals in the modern era of “click, click, buy.”

Beeston is a mentor and cultural force within Rate. Her consumer advocacy has generated meaningful brand equity, and inspired colleagues across the organization. Through her voice, content, and leadership, she has become one of the most trusted names in lending.

“It’s an honor to be named among this year’s Women of Influence,” said Beeston. “The mortgage industry is transforming at a record pace. From new and exciting developments in AI to potential crypto integration, conscious and thoughtful leadership is crucial in ensuring we act in the best interest of our clients and enhance their experience and options for homeownership. This group represents some of the most inspiring, forward-thinking leaders in housing today. I’m proud to stand alongside those who are reimagining how we serve Americans, build trust, and expand access to homeownership. Together, we’re helping shape a more transparent future for the industry.”

HousingWire’s editorial team selected winners and a panel of industry professionals based on their professional accomplishments, industry contributions, community involvement, and overall influence. The 2025 list reflects the depth and diversity of talent that will lead housing into the future.

To view the complete list of this year’s honorees, see here: https://www.housingwire.com/articles/announcing-the-2025-women-of-influence/

About Rate

Rate Companies is a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services. Headquartered in Chicago, Rate has over 850 branches across all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Since its launch in 2000, Rate has helped more than 2 million homeowners with home purchase loans, refinances, and home equity loans. The company has cemented itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates, and delivering unparalleled customer service. Recent honors and awards include: a Best Mortgage Lender of 2025 by Fortune; Best Mortgage Lender of 2025 for First-Time Homebuyers by Forbes; a Best Mortgage Lender of 2025 for FHA Loans, Home Equity Loans, and Lower Credit Scores by NerdWallet; Best Mortgage Lender of 2025 for Digital Experience and Down Payment Assistance by Motley Fool; Chicago Agent Magazine's Lender of the Year for seven consecutive years.

Visit rate.com for more information.

About HousingWire

HousingWire is an information services company that provides unique data and research, respected business journalism and must-attend events for housing leaders to use to advance their understanding and business outcomes. Our vision is a world in which housing leaders have a complete view of the housing market, and a broad community of peers with whom they can connect. We are committed to delivering the data, analytics, media, and events that advance this vision.

Because housing is too important for narrow perspectives and missed connections. Informed housing leaders are better housing leaders. A connected housing industry is a better housing industry. And the full picture always reveals new opportunities.

Explore more at www.housingwire.com.

Media Contact(s)

For Rate:

press@rate.com

For HousingWire:

Lesley Collins

lesley@hwmedia.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8646a05d-31e9-4ce4-82b1-cbd3b5d4c94a