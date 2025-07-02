Conifers.ai Named in AI SOC Agents Category in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Security Operations, 2025

DALLAS, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conifers.ai , the agentic AI SOC platform transforming modern Security Operations Centers (SOCs), announced today that it has been named in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Security Operations, 20251, in the new AI SOC Agents category. According to Gartner, “Security operations technology and services defend IT/operational technology systems, cloud workloads, applications and other digital assets from attack by identifying threats and exposures. This Hype Cycle helps security and risk management leaders strategize and implement SecOps capabilities and functions.”

CognitiveSOC™, Conifers’ AI SOC platform, enables security teams to rapidly resolve complex, multi-tier threats with unmatched speed and precision to cut end-to-end investigation times by up to 87%. The platform delivers deep, contextual investigations adapted to customers’ own data, decisions, and risk tolerance. Unlike traditional automated solutions, its purpose-built agentic AI technology integrates seamlessly with existing tools and processes and continuously learns and adapts to scale SOC effectiveness and efficiency, becoming a force multiplier for SecOps teams.

According to Gartner: “AI SOC agent tools promise security operations leaders an opportunity to augment their workforce across a wide range of activities performed by various roles. Effective augmentation can lead to a reduction in the time required to perform certain tasks, such as managing false positives. It can also lead to other program benefits, such as reducing the skill sets required to perform activities, reducing errors and increasing the overall performance of SOC operations.”

“Since our launch earlier this year, we have quickly moved to the forefront of the AI SOC category,” said Tom Findling, CEO and co-founder of Conifers. “We believe that this recognition, along with several other Gartner report inclusions this year, is further evidence of how Conifers is helping SecOps teams quickly and accurately solve multi-tier security challenges to reduce risk for enterprises and MSSPs.”

