Gartner® Recognizes Conifers as the Company to Beat in the Report "AI Vendor Race: Conifers Is the Company to Beat in AI SOC Agents for Threat Investigation," December 2025

DALLAS, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conifers.ai, the agentic AI SOC platform transforming modern Security Operations Centers (SOCs), today announced it is recognized as the Company to Beat in the 8 December 2025 Gartner® report, "AI Vendor Race: Conifers Is the Company to Beat in AI SOC Agents for Threat Investigation." In this report, Gartner highlights “Conifers’ use-case-driven focus on security workflows and a tailored baseline of institutional knowledge from client-specific data makes it the pacesetter in AI SOC agents for threat investigation.”

Malicious actors are leveraging AI to increase the volume and complexity of attacks, while traditional SOC workflows fail to deliver consistent, scalable threat investigations across modern environments. In this report, Gartner describes that “Conifers is at the forefront due to its granular, use-case-level implementation and dynamic, continuous collection of client-specific institutional knowledge.”

According to Gartner, “Conifers’ edge over others in the race is its highly contextualized approach to SOC workflow augmentation. It offers a multi-tiered, use-case-focused method for incremental adoption of AI SOC agents for threat investigation.”

Conifers CognitiveSOC™ serves as a force multiplier for both enterprise and managed security service provider (MSSP) SOCs to investigate complex, multi-tier threats with greater speed, accuracy and confidence. The platform employs agentic AI to deliver real-time contextual reasoning, pattern recognition across environments, and predictive insights that help defenders be proactive, not reactive.

“By focusing on contextual investigations, using an organization’s own institutional knowledge and human-in-the-loop workflows, we’ve built an agentic platform that delivers practical, trusted outcomes,” said Tom Findling, co-founder and CEO of Conifers.ai. “We believe this recognition by Gartner reinforces that a use-case-driven, context-aware approach is what enables AI to operate at scale with trust. It reinforces the value we’re delivering to both enterprises and MSSPs as they scale security operations in an increasingly complex threat landscape.”

Additionally, the Gartner report highlighted that “Conifers is also implementing flexible, use-case-specific licensing, which allows clients to adopt AI SOC agents gradually — building trust before making larger commitments.”

Learn more about Conifers’ AI SOC platform here .



About Conifers.ai

Conifers.ai is transforming security operations centers (SOCs) with CognitiveSOC™, its AI SOC platform, enabling enterprises and MSSPs to achieve SOC excellence. By leveraging agentic AI, Conifers helps security teams investigate complex, multi-tier incidents with speed, accuracy and trust. Led by seasoned cybersecurity leaders and backed by SYN Ventures, PICUS Capital, Washington Harbour Partners, and others, the company brings deep industry knowledge and innovation to an increasingly AI-driven threat landscape. Learn more at www.conifers.ai .

