Conifers and DTX Partner to Revolutionize Security Operations for Dutch Education and Research System

DALLAS and ALKMAAR, Netherlands, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conifers.ai, the agentic AI SOC platform transforming modern security operations, today announced that it will support Dutch Technology eXperts (DTX) as DTX delivers 24/7 security operations and managed detection and response (MDR) services for a multiyear engagement with the Dutch education and research system.

Beginning in 2026, DTX will operate the 24/7 SOC, powered by the Conifers CognitiveSOC™ platform, to bring AI-driven cybersecurity expertise to more than 75 educational and research institutions, answering the call to respond to attacks more quickly and effectively. The platform’s agentic AI architecture enables faster and more accurate investigations by combining advanced reasoning with each organization’s contextual knowledge, dynamically selecting the best AI techniques for every investigation, and supporting multitier investigations while keeping human analysts in control.

“With Conifers CognitiveSOC, each Dutch institution benefits from AI technology that understands their specific environment and delivers tailored investigations,” said Tom Findling, co-founder and CEO of Conifers. “We are providing a scalable, adaptive foundation that helps DTX deliver measurable value while maintaining the highest standards for security and privacy .”

A Proven Foundation for AI-Driven SOC Excellence

DTX relies on Conifers to elevate its SOC performance and business growth. Using the CognitiveSOC™ platform, DTX delivers deep, contextual investigations that reduce investigation times by up to 87% while improving consistency, accuracy, and efficiency across dozens of customer environments. The platform’s patent-pending agentic AI architecture continuously ingests each tenant’s institutional knowledge and risk context to conduct advanced, risk-based investigations tailored to each organization. This enables MSSPs like DTX to:

Increase detection coverage and accuracy across all incident tiers.

Reallocate analysts to higher-value work.

Seamlessly integrate AI-driven investigations into existing tools, portals, and workflows without disruption.

Demonstrate measurable value and ROI through tenant-specific dashboards and strategic KPIs.

“We are pleased to be helping further strengthen cyber resilience across our country’s schools and research institutions,” said Rutger de Boer, CTO at DTX. “Conifers is a trusted AI SOC partner to DTX and will be a tremendous value-add to this engagement.”

About Conifers.ai

Conifers.ai is transforming security operations centers (SOCs) with CognitiveSOC™, its AI SOC platform, enabling enterprises and MSSPs to achieve SOC excellence. By leveraging agentic AI, Conifers helps security teams investigate complex, multi-tier incidents with speed, accuracy, and trust. Led by seasoned cybersecurity leaders and backed by SYN Ventures, PICUS Capital, and others, the company brings deep industry knowledge and innovation to an increasingly AI-driven threat landscape. Learn more at www.conifers.ai .

About DTX (Dutch Technology eXperts)

For a quarter century, Dutch Technology eXperts (DTX) has mastered the art of making the technically impossible, possible. We engineer managed services at the intersection of cloud infrastructure, advanced cybersecurity, and intelligent data solutions—domains where innovation moves faster than most can follow. By partnering with DTX, entrepreneurs gain more than expertise; they gain the freedom to grow while we navigate the technological edge on their behalf.