FG Communities Completes Acquisition in Myrtle Beach, SC

MOORESVILLE, N.C., July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FG Communities, whose mission is to preserve and improve affordable housing by acquiring and operating manufactured housing communities, is excited to announce its most recent acquisition in Myrtle Beach, SC. Myrtle Beach is a popular vacation destination. Residents of the community can take advantage of the area’s numerous amenities including its beaches and boardwalk, golf courses, restaurants, and amusement park.

Myrtle Beach has seen an influx of new residents over the past several years which has led to an increase in real estate prices. The Myrtle Beach manufactured housing community offers our residents an affordable solution.

Michael Anise, CEO of FG Communities, commented, “In addition to being a popular tourist destination, Myrtle Beach has seen a significant growth in its population. We believe that this growth will continue and that this park is well situated to benefit from this growth.”

About FG Communities

FG Communities, co-founded by Joe Moglia, Kyle Cerminara, and Michael Anise, is a self-administered, self-managed real estate holding company. The company has a growing portfolio of 50 properties with over 2,000 homesites either owned or pending acquisition. FG Communities works to improve the quality of life and maintain affordable housing options for its residents.

Contact:

Michael Anise, CEO

ir@fgcommunities.com

https://fgcommunities.com

Source:

FG Communities