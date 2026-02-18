FG Communities Completes Acquisition in Scotland Neck, NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FG Communities, whose mission is to preserve and improve affordable housing by acquiring and operating manufactured housing communities, is pleased to announce its most recent acquisition in Scotland Neck, North Carolina.

The community spans nearly 11 acres with 38 homesites and is located in Halifax County, approximately 70 miles northeast of Raleigh and 60 miles south of the Virginia border. Scotland Neck is a small historic town situated along the Roanoke River, known for its rich agricultural heritage, tight-knit community, and easy access to Rocky Mount and Wilson, two of the region's primary commercial and employment hubs.

As housing demand across eastern North Carolina continues to grow, communities like this acquisition offer an increasingly important source of affordable, quality housing for working families. This community provides residents with a stable living option while maintaining access to regional employment centers along the US-258 and US-301 corridors.

Kyle Cerminara, Chairman and Co-Founder of FG Communities, commented, "Scotland Neck represents exactly the kind of community we look to serve, a small town with real housing need and hardworking residents who deserve quality, affordable options. This acquisition reflects our continued focus on well-located communities that balance long-term growth with our mission to preserve affordable housing."

About FG Communities

FG Communities, co-founded by Joe Moglia, Kyle Cerminara, and Michael Anise, is a self-administered, self-managed real estate holding company. The company has a growing portfolio of 73 properties with over 3,000 homesites either owned or pending acquisition. FG Communities works to improve the quality of life and maintain affordable housing options for its residents.

Source:

FG Communities