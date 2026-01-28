FG Communities Completes Acquisition in Fuquay-Varina, NC

Continuing our growth in the Greater Triangle Area

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FG Communities, whose mission is to preserve and improve affordable housing by acquiring and operating manufactured housing communities, is pleased to announce its most recent acquisition in Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina.

The community spans 14 acres and is located in Wake County, approximately 20 miles south of downtown Raleigh. Fuquay-Varina is one of the fastest-growing towns in the Triangle, known for its small-town character, revitalized downtown district, and convenient access to Raleigh, Cary, and Research Triangle Park.

As population growth across the Triangle continues to accelerate, housing demand in high-quality suburban markets like Fuquay-Varina has increased significantly. This community provides an affordable housing option, offering residents proximity to economic opportunity throughout Raleigh and its surrounding employment centers.

Michael Anise, CEO of FG Communities, commented, “Fuquay-Varina is a highly attractive market due to its growth, livability, and access to the Triangle area. This acquisition reflects our continued focus on well-located communities that balance strong market fundamentals with our mission to preserve affordable housing.

About FG Communities
FG Communities, co-founded by Joe Moglia, Kyle Cerminara, and Michael Anise, is a self-administered, self-managed real estate holding company. The company has a growing portfolio of 71 properties with over 3,000 homesites either owned or pending acquisition. FG Communities works to improve the quality of life and maintain affordable housing options for its residents.

