Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market to Reach USD 25.67 Billion by 2032, Driven by Breakthroughs in Neurostimulation and Biomaterials – SNS Insider

Austin, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the global Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market was valued at USD 9.14 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 25.67 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 12.19% during the forecast period of 2024–2032.

Innovation in neurostimulation and biomaterials is reshaping the treatment of peripheral nerve injury with more targeted, efficient, and minimally invasive approaches. Digital neurostimulation devices — weighty features such as spinal cord and deep brain stimulators can be used to control chronic neurological conditions and alleviate pain. Meanwhile, advanced biomaterials employed in nerve grafts, conduits, and scaffolds stimulate faster and more physiological nerve recovery.





The U.S. Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market was estimated at USD 2.31 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 6.45 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 12.11% during the forecast period of 2024-2032

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Axogen Inc. (Avance Nerve Graft, AxoGuard Nerve Connector)

Integra LifeSciences (NeuraGen Nerve Guide, NeuraWrap Nerve Protector)

Polyganics (NEUROLAC Nerve Guide, VIVOSORB Adhesion Barrier)

Regenity (Neuroflex Nerve Conduit, NEUROCAP Nerve Capping Device)

Synovis Micro Companies Alliance (a subsidiary of Baxter) (Neurotube, GEM Microvascular Clamps)

Collagen Matrix Inc. (Neuroflex, NeuroMatrix)

Toyobo Co., Ltd. (Nerbridge, Nerbridge Plus)

Orthomed S.A.S. (Revolnerv, NeuroWrap)

Inova MedTech (Neuroflex Collagen Nerve Conduit, NeuroMend Collagen Membrane)

Stryker Corporation (NeuroMatrix, Neuroflex)

Alafair Biosciences (VersaWrap Nerve Protector, VersaWrap Tendon Protector)

Checkpoint Surgical (NeuroShield Chitosan Nerve Wrap, Checkpoint Stimulator/Locator)

Medovent GmbH (Reaxon Nerve Guide, Reaxon Plus)

KeriMedical (Reaxon Nerve Guide, Reaxon Plus)

BioWave Corporation (BioWaveHOME Neuromodulation Device, BioWavePRO Neuromodulation Device)

Neuroregen LLC (Neuroregen Nerve Conduit, Neuroregen Nerve Wrap)

Neurotex Ltd. (Neurotex Nerve Guide, Neurotex Nerve Wrap)

Mimtb (AxoGuard Nerve Protector, Avance Nerve Graft)

Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 9.14 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 25.67 billion CAGR CAGR of 12.19% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis:

Neurostimulation and Neuromodulation Devices Segment is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Share of the Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market By Product

In 2023, the neurostimulation and neuromodulation devices segment held the largest market share with 67%. The growing aging population is significantly contributing to the dominance of neurostimulation and neuromodulation devices. Older adults are more susceptible to chronic conditions such as Parkinson’s disease, neuropathic pain, and spinal disorders, which require long-term management. These devices offer effective, minimally invasive solutions, making them ideal for elderly patient care.

Based on Surgery, the Neurostimulation and Neuromodulation Surgeries Segment Accounted for the Largest Share of the Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market

The drug development segment dominated the nerve Repair and Regeneration Market in 2023 with a 38% market share, due to the increasing demand for pharmacological therapies aimed at nerve protection, regeneration, and pain management. Advancements in neuroprotective agents, growth factors, and stem cell-based drugs have driven interest from both academia and pharmaceutical companies. Additionally, a surge in clinical trials and R&D investments targeting neurological conditions such as neuropathy, multiple sclerosis, and spinal cord injuries has strengthened this segment’s lead.

Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Segmentation

By Product

Biomaterials

Neurostimulation and Neuromodulation Devices Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Vagus Nerve Stimulation Devices Sacral Nerve Stimulation Devices Gastric Electric Stimulation Devices



By Surgery

Direct Nerve Repair/Neurorrhaphy

Stem Cell Therapy

Nerve Grafting

Neurostimulation and Neuromodulation Surgeries

Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market is Expected to Register Fastest Growth in Asia-Pacific, North America Dominates.

The Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market in North America accounted for the largest share in 2023, with a 32% market share, owing to the region’s well-established healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of neurological disorders, and increased incidence of traumatic injuries. Additionally, strong government funding, early adoption of advanced neurostimulation technologies, and the presence of major players such as Medtronic, Abbott, and Boston Scientific contribute to continuous innovation and accessibility. Favorable FDA approvals and reimbursement policies further support market growth in the region.

The region Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the rising prevalence of chronic kidney disease and cancer, increasing healthcare spending, expanding dialysis centers, growing awareness of anemia treatments, and improving access to biosimilar EPO therapies.

