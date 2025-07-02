SCR Power Controller Market Size to Grow USD 246.11 Million by 2032 Fueled by Industrial Automation Demand | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCR Power Controller Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The SCR Power Controller Market Size was valued at USD 171.13 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 246.11 million by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 4.56% over the forecast period 2025-2032.”

Energy Efficient Automation and Renewable Integration Drive Strong Growth in Global SCR Power Controller Market

Demand for energy-efficient industrial processes, increased automation, and renewable integration is driving growth in the SCR (Silicon-Controlled Rectifier) power controller market. Providing accuracy in thermal and motor load regulation, these controllers address the needs of different sectors such as metals, semiconductors, glass, and chemical processing. Strict energy regulations and carbon-emission policies, digitalized control systems based on phase-angle or integrated-cycle switching as well as the extended smart grid and EV charging infrastructure will drive growth.

SCR Power Controller Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 173.13 Million Market Size by 2032 USD 246.11 Million CAGR CAGR of 4.56% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Three-Phase SCR Power Controllers, Single-Phase SCR Power Controllers)

• By Control Type (Phase Angle Control, Zero-Crossing Control)

• By End-Use Industry (Manufacturing, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Energy & Power, Others)

Single Phase and Phase Angle Control Lead SCR Power Controller Market While Three Phase Segment Grows Fastest

By Type

Single Phase SCR Power Controllers segment dominated the market and accounted for a 60.17% share in terms of revenue in 2024 owing to low cost, compact size, and suitability in a wide range of low to medium power industrial heating and automation applications.

The Three-Phase SCR Power Controllers segment is estimated to be the fastest growing at a CAGR of 5.65% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2032 as it is used in many high power industrial applications, which are prominent in metal processing, chemical plants, large scale manufacturing operations, etc.

By Control Type

Phase Angle Control segment accounted for the major share, approximately 58.07% revenue in 2024 due to its ability to facilitate precise control of the power being delivered to a load, making it suitable for applications requiring precise control of temperature, lighting, and resistive heating loads.

The Zero-Crossing Control segment–is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.47% during the period from 2025 to 2032, owing to its functionality, which provides efficiency in decreasing electrical noise and harmonics, driving its application in any resistive heating and low-interference industrial applications.

By End-Use Industry

The SCR Power Controller Market was dominated by the Chemicals & Petrochemicals segment in 2024, accounting for 36.22% of the market due to the precise temperature control requirements, energy efficiency, and reliable performance of SCR power controllers in critical heating and thermal processing operations.

North America Dominates SCR Power Controller Market While Asia Pacific Emerges as Fastest Growing Region

The SCR Power Controller Market in North America accounted for 31.31% of the total market in 2024 due to the presence of large scale manufacturing, high acceptance of strict regulations on energy consumption, and advanced automation in the region. Growth was led by the U.S. with its strong industrial base and efficient power control requirements.

Asia Pacific will have fastest growth in the forecast period at CAGR of 5.64% (2025–2032) owing to rapidly growing industrialization in China and India. High requirement of scalable, heavy duty SCR controllers bolsters intelligent infrastructure and energy efficient technologies across numerous developing manufacturing domains.

The growing SCR Power Controller Market in Europe is driven by strong industrial demand, carbon reduction objectives, and the adoption of smart manufacturing practices. Germany dominates the region, owing to its quicker growth in advanced manufacturing base and proficiency in automation, in addition to a strong focus on energy-efficient power control solutions.

Saudi Arabia is the dominant player in the SCR Power Controller Market in Middle East & Africa owing to its capital intensive energy and petrochemical industries. Brazil leads in this development in Latin America, fueled by its growing manufacturing base and automation thus investments in energy-efficient industrial technologies.

Recent Developments:

In December 2024 : ACHEMA, unveiled EcoStruxure Electrodynamic Controller in chemicals, designed for low & medium-voltage sites, boosting energy-efficient thermal control aligned with typical SCR applications.

In Jan 2025: ABB announced it will acquire Gamesa Electric’s power electronics business in Spain, aiming to strengthen its renewable power-conversion portfolio a move that could boost its SCR capabilities.

