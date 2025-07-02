Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Set to Reach USD 7.73 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Demand for Safe Transfusions and Advanced Screening Technologies – SNS Insider

Austin, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 4.61 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 7.73 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 5.91% during the forecast period of 2024–2032.

The global blood transfusion diagnostics market is poised to witness steady growth over the forecast years, on account of increased demand for safe transfusions, rising prevalence of blood disorders, and increasing number of surgical and traumatic cases. Technology, especially in automation and molecular testing, enables more accurate and faster results, ultimately increasing the growth of the market.





The U.S. blood transfusion diagnostics market was estimated at USD 1.42 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2.23 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.17% during the forecast period of 2024-2032

Owing to the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, a high number of blood transfusion procedures, and the wide adoption of automated and molecular diagnostic technologies, the North American blood transfusion diagnostics market is dominated by the U.S.

Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 4.61 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 7.73 billion CAGR CAGR of 5.91% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Product, the Reagents & Kits Segment Dominated the Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market

In 2023, the blood transfusion diagnostics market was dominated by the reagents & kits segment with 65.23% market share, as they play a critical role in ensuring the safety and compatibility of blood transfusions. They have widespread applications used in blood grouping, antibody screening, infectious disease detection, and crossmatching. This ensures a steady demand for their use in routine testing of donors and recipients in hospitals, blood banks, and diagnostic laboratories.

Disease Screening Segment Led in the Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market by Application

In 2023, the blood transfusion diagnostics market was dominated by the disease screening segment with 62.32% market share, with the need to monitor infectious agents that can infect the received blood playing a critical role in transfusion safety, such as HIV, Hepatitis B and C, syphilis, and malaria. Stringent screening of donated blood is mandated by regulatory bodies around the globe in order to mitigate the risk of the spread of such infections through blood transfusion.

Blood Banks Segment Dominated the Market by End-Use in The Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market

The blood banks segment leads the market with 40.25% market share in 2023, due directly to their central role in the reception, identification, collection, testing, and distribution of donated blood to hospitals and outpatient clinics. Blood centers have the newest diagnostic equipment for screening of blood infections, blood grouping, and cross-matching for transfusion safety and compliance with regulatory standards. The need for blood and its components is increasing globally due to multiple trauma cases, surgeries, and chronic conditions, which have an impact on the growing number of examinations carried out in blood banks for the discovery and screening of infectious agents. The commitment to quality and other safety criteria has gained them a strong foothold in the sector.

Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Segmentation

By Product

Reagents & kits

Instruments

Others

By Application

Blood grouping

Disease screening

By End-Use

Hospitals

Blood banks

Diagnostics laboratories

Others

North America to Account for the Highest Demand Share Globally, and the Asia-Pacific Region Anticipated to Record the Fastest Growth

The blood transfusion diagnostics market is dominated by North America with 40.46% market share in 2023, where the adoption of advanced healthcare infrastructure, the high prevalence of stringent regulations governing blood safety, and the adoption of high and mid-high automated blood transfusion diagnostics testing systems are some of the factors attributed to the growth of the blood transfusion diagnostics market.

The blood transfusion diagnostics market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate, owing to quick access to healthcare facilities, increased knowledge of blood safety, and a rise in the need for early detection of diseases throughout the predicted period. But China, India, and Southeast Asia are all pouring money into advancing the reach of blood screening.

