Embark on an Adventure with Remy: Explore Imagination and Magic

Charleston, SC, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wouldn’t It Be… the start of an adventure, where young Remy and his Mom explore a vibrant world filled with imagination and creativity. In this delightful journey, Remy’s larger-than-life scenarios invite readers to ponder exciting possibilities. Do you wish you were a race-car driver, zooming around the track? Or perhaps you dream of buzzing like a bee, flitting from flower to flower? Each page of Wouldn’t It Be encourages children to embrace their dreams and think outside the box, fostering a sense of wonder and exploration.



Remy & Naomi Raushel crafted a narrative that celebrates the joy of imagination, highlighting the importance of kindness, fun, and authenticity. As Remy and his Mom navigate through various “wouldn’t it be” scenarios, they encounter colorful characters and enchanting settings that spark joy and laughter. This heartwarming tale not only entertains but also nurtures self-confidence in young readers, reminding them that their unique ideas and aspirations are valuable.



Through Remy & Naomi Raushel's enlightening exploration, children are encouraged to express their thoughts and feelings, reinforcing the message that being true to oneself is the greatest adventure of all. Wouldn’t It Be is a celebration of creativity and the special bond between parent and child, making it an ideal read-aloud for families. It invites everyone to share in the joy of dreaming together, creating magical moments that last a lifetime.



Wouldn’t It Be is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.



For more information about the author, please visit any of their social media platforms.



Instagram: @wouldntitbe_book

About the Author: Remy Raushel is a creative and joyful 5-year-old who loves to share his big ideas. Along with his mom, Naomi, he has written their first book, Wouldn’t It Be. Remy lives in a big, blue house by a pond with his dad, Mario, and their three adorable puppies: Mango, Pepper, and Kirby. Together, they enjoy fun adventures and dream up new stories. Remy hopes this book inspires families to embrace their uniqueness and feel wonderful just as they are. He looks forward to sharing more imaginative ideas in the future!

Author, Remy & Naomi Raushel

