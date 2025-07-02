Societe Generale: Termination of the liquidity contract and half-year statement

TERMINATION OF THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT AND HALF-YEAR STATEMENT
Paris, 2 July 2025
Press release related to the termination of the liquidity contract and the half-year statement, which specifies the number of executed share transactions and the volume exchanged under the liquidity contract of Societe Generale.
As the daily liquidity of Societe Generale shares has been satisfactory for several years, Societe Generale decided, as of 1 July 2025, to terminate the liquidity contract entrusted since 2011 to Rothschild Martin Maurel.
The following resources appeared on the liquidity account per the liquidity contract as of 30 June 2025:
- 0 share
- € 5,573,179.76
As a reminder:
- on the date of signing the liquidity account, 22 August 2011, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:
- 0 share
- € 170,000,000
- the amendment to the liquidity account on 19 December 2018 reduced these resources to:
- 0 share
- € 5,000,000
- as of 31 December 2024, the status of the liquidity account was:
- 0 share
- € 5,429,174
The following information presents the number of buy and sell transactions, expressed in terms of both the number of shares and the volume exchanged from 1 January to 30 June 2025 within the framework of the liquidity agreement signed between Societe Generale and Rothschild Martin Maurel. As a reminder, the liquidity contract was temporarily suspended from 10 February to 9 April 2025 included, which corresponded to the share buyback period announced on 6 February 2025.
|DATE
|NUMBER OF PURCHASE TRANSACTIONS
|NUMBER OF SALE TRANSACTIONS
|QUANTITY OF PURCHASE
|QUANTITY OF SALE
|TOTAL PURCHASED AMOUNT
|TOTAL SOLD AMOUNT
|02/01/2025
|89
|111
|25 500
|25 500
|688 576,50
|688 066,50
|03/01/2025
|50
|54
|26 000
|19 500
|699 036,00
|524 823,00
|06/01/2025
|76
|127
|22 000
|28 500
|598 972,00
|774 373,50
|07/01/2025
|72
|46
|28 100
|23 100
|760 667,00
|626 587,50
|08/01/2025
|65
|82
|20 000
|25 000
|546 340,00
|683 850,00
|09/01/2025
|81
|105
|27 000
|27 000
|733 590,00
|734 994,00
|10/01/2025
|101
|57
|25 000
|18 500
|684 400,00
|506 141,50
|13/01/2025
|52
|80
|21 500
|28 000
|584 090,50
|763 644,00
|14/01/2025
|63
|92
|29 000
|25 000
|809 593,00
|698 150,00
|15/01/2025
|64
|90
|24 000
|28 000
|685 536,00
|798 000,00
|16/01/2025
|49
|56
|26 500
|21 500
|762 829,00
|619 415,00
|17/01/2025
|51
|55
|21 000
|21 000
|604 464,00
|604 737,00
|20/01/2025
|62
|84
|25 000
|30 000
|731 450,00
|876 360,00
|21/01/2025
|80
|93
|22 500
|22 300
|658 980,00
|653 813,70
|22/01/2025
|52
|55
|30 500
|25 700
|896 059,50
|756 094,00
|23/01/2025
|56
|66
|14 000
|19 000
|418 726,00
|566 333,00
|24/01/2025
|113
|123
|31 500
|31 500
|949 725,00
|950 922,00
|27/01/2025
|72
|56
|21 000
|13 800
|639 345,00
|420 127,20
|28/01/2025
|66
|60
|20 500
|27 700
|629 309,00
|848 894,20
|29/01/2025
|83
|94
|27 000
|27 000
|830 169,00
|831 438,00
|30/01/2025
|72
|28
|21 000
|21 000
|650 979,00
|650 958,00
|31/01/2025
|65
|50
|30 000
|30 000
|937 200,00
|937 680,00
|01/2025
|1 534
|1 664
|538 600
|538 600
|15 500 036,50
|15 515 402,10
|03/02/2025
|76
|42
|22 500
|22 500
|683 235,00
|684 697,50
|04/02/2025
|92
|65
|22 500
|22 500
|692 280,00
|692 550,00
|05/02/2025
|188
|111
|40 000
|31 000
|1 232 600,00
|956 195,00
|06/02/2025
|16
|41
|9 400
|18 200
|308 583,20
|601 510,00
|07/02/2025
|134
|135
|27 000
|27 200
|956 583,00
|965 953,60
|02/2025
|506
|394
|121 400
|121 400
|3 873 281,20
|3 900 906,10
|10/04/2025
|136
|90
|32 300
|22 300
|1 205 532,90
|829 961,40
|11/04/2025
|143
|160
|35 500
|45 500
|1 295 608,00
|1 670 669,00
|14/04/2025
|78
|91
|20 000
|20 000
|767 620,00
|768 160,00
|15/04/2025
|119
|136
|25 000
|25 000
|989 500,00
|990 575,00
|16/04/2025
|127
|131
|25 870
|25 870
|1 028 332,50
|1 028 798,16
|17/04/2025
|74
|108
|25 000
|25 000
|991 875,00
|992 425,00
|22/04/2025
|114
|93
|20 000
|20 000
|797 900,00
|798 540,00
|23/04/2025
|61
|70
|12 500
|12 500
|517 937,50
|518 362,50
|24/04/2025
|127
|119
|20 000
|20 000
|830 960,00
|831 520,00
|25/04/2025
|116
|126
|25 000
|25 000
|1 058 700,00
|1 058 950,00
|28/04/2025
|67
|94
|22 000
|22 000
|951 698,00
|952 600,00
|29/04/2025
|127
|167
|52 000
|52 000
|2 293 356,00
|2 296 788,00
|30/04/2025
|177
|236
|64 000
|59 500
|2 920 064,00
|2 713 259,50
|04/2025
|1 466
|1 621
|379 170
|374 670
|15 649 083,90
|15 450 608,56
|02/05/2025
|79
|122
|32 018
|36 518
|1 478 719,31
|1 687 058,56
|05/05/2025
|111
|131
|41 500
|41 500
|1 920 703,00
|1 922 487,50
|06/05/2025
|111
|105
|47 500
|35 000
|2 181 722,50
|1 603 105,00
|07/05/2025
|53
|63
|15 000
|19 000
|679 575,00
|861 935,00
|08/05/2025
|68
|107
|28 000
|36 500
|1 287 776,00
|1 678 379,50
|09/05/2025
|70
|74
|32 000
|32 000
|1 485 344,00
|1 486 528,00
|12/05/2025
|128
|123
|45 000
|45 000
|2 140 965,00
|2 142 990,00
|13/05/2025
|92
|114
|40 000
|40 000
|1 885 200,00
|1 887 400,00
|14/05/2025
|62
|96
|35 000
|35 000
|1 663 865,00
|1 665 545,00
|15/05/2025
|83
|88
|45 000
|40 000
|2 167 290,00
|1 926 200,00
|16/05/2025
|63
|63
|20 000
|25 000
|959 000,00
|1 201 275,00
|19/05/2025
|110
|128
|36 000
|36 000
|1 754 460,00
|1 756 152,00
|20/05/2025
|34
|47
|17 000
|17 000
|835 057,00
|835 788,00
|21/05/2025
|49
|99
|32 100
|26 600
|1 587 152,40
|1 315 130,60
|22/05/2025
|46
|40
|20 500
|26 000
|999 498,00
|1 274 052,00
|23/05/2025
|83
|71
|36 400
|22 900
|1 767 838,80
|1 103 161,70
|26/05/2025
|14
|84
|3 600
|17 100
|174 182,40
|824 510,70
|27/05/2025
|86
|97
|27 500
|27 500
|1 333 970,00
|1 335 125,00
|28/05/2025
|82
|37
|23 000
|11 800
|1 109 612,00
|565 043,00
|29/05/2025
|37
|110
|17 500
|28 700
|846 877,50
|1 390 141,90
|30/05/2025
|162
|151
|32 500
|22 500
|1 570 400,00
|1 086 052,50
|05/2025
|1 623
|1 950
|627 118
|621 618
|29 829 207,91
|29 548 060,96
|02/06/2025
|69
|105
|15 000
|25 000
|717 105,00
|1 200 375,00
|03/06/2025
|56
|50
|14 300
|14 100
|684 869,90
|675 531,00
|04/06/2025
|71
|33
|21 500
|11 700
|1 039 417,50
|563 694,30
|05/06/2025
|28
|74
|9 000
|19 000
|431 127,00
|914 850,00
|06/06/2025
|57
|60
|17 500
|17 500
|861 962,50
|862 942,50
|09/06/2025
|53
|40
|12 400
|12 400
|607 339,60
|607 897,60
|10/06/2025
|114
|122
|32 000
|32 000
|1 538 720,00
|1 541 056,00
|11/06/2025
|56
|77
|21 500
|21 500
|1 030 817,50
|1 031 419,50
|12/06/2025
|63
|57
|18 000
|18 000
|872 262,00
|873 504,00
|13/06/2025
|84
|62
|22 000
|22 000
|1 057 760,00
|1 059 014,00
|16/06/2025
|61
|97
|27 051
|27 051
|1 344 597,01
|1 345 516,74
|17/06/2025
|51
|3
|12 300
|2 100
|600 818,10
|102 908,40
|18/06/2025
|33
|43
|10 500
|20 700
|509 491,50
|1 009 621,80
|19/06/2025
|37
|9
|8 200
|2 100
|393 583,60
|101 791,20
|20/06/2025
|31
|35
|8 500
|10 600
|407 796,00
|509 361,80
|23/06/2025
|60
|20
|18 000
|9 700
|845 244,00
|456 656,60
|24/06/2025
|57
|106
|16 000
|28 300
|766 000,00
|1 360 890,40
|25/06/2025
|63
|82
|22 000
|21 700
|1 042 844,00
|1 030 120,70
|26/06/2025
|92
|49
|14 400
|14 700
|683 164,80
|698 646,90
|06/2025
|1 136
|1 124
|320 151
|330 151
|15 434 920,01
|15 945 798,44
|S1/2025
|6 265
|6 753
|1 986 439
|1 986 439
|80 286 529,52
|80 360 776,16
Press contacts:
Jean-Baptiste Froville_+33 1 58 98 68 00_ jean-baptiste.froville@socgen.com
Fanny Rouby_+33 1 57 29 11 12_ fanny.rouby@socgen.com
