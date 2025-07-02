Societe Generale: Termination of the liquidity contract and half-year statement

TERMINATION OF THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT AND HALF-YEAR STATEMENT

Regulated Information

Paris, 2 July 2025

Press release related to the termination of the liquidity contract and the half-year statement, which specifies the number of executed share transactions and the volume exchanged under the liquidity contract of Societe Generale.

As the daily liquidity of Societe Generale shares has been satisfactory for several years, Societe Generale decided, as of 1 July 2025, to terminate the liquidity contract entrusted since 2011 to Rothschild Martin Maurel.

The following resources appeared on the liquidity account per the liquidity contract as of 30 June 2025:

0 share

€ 5,573,179.76

As a reminder:

on the date of signing the liquidity account, 22 August 2011, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account: 0 share € 170,000,000







the amendment to the liquidity account on 19 December 2018 reduced these resources to:

0 share € 5,000,000







as of 31 December 2024, the status of the liquidity account was:

0 share € 5,429,174







The following information presents the number of buy and sell transactions, expressed in terms of both the number of shares and the volume exchanged from 1 January to 30 June 2025 within the framework of the liquidity agreement signed between Societe Generale and Rothschild Martin Maurel. As a reminder, the liquidity contract was temporarily suspended from 10 February to 9 April 2025 included, which corresponded to the share buyback period announced on 6 February 2025.

DATE NUMBER OF PURCHASE TRANSACTIONS NUMBER OF SALE TRANSACTIONS QUANTITY OF PURCHASE QUANTITY OF SALE TOTAL PURCHASED AMOUNT TOTAL SOLD AMOUNT 02/01/2025 89 111 25 500 25 500 688 576,50 688 066,50 03/01/2025 50 54 26 000 19 500 699 036,00 524 823,00 06/01/2025 76 127 22 000 28 500 598 972,00 774 373,50 07/01/2025 72 46 28 100 23 100 760 667,00 626 587,50 08/01/2025 65 82 20 000 25 000 546 340,00 683 850,00 09/01/2025 81 105 27 000 27 000 733 590,00 734 994,00 10/01/2025 101 57 25 000 18 500 684 400,00 506 141,50 13/01/2025 52 80 21 500 28 000 584 090,50 763 644,00 14/01/2025 63 92 29 000 25 000 809 593,00 698 150,00 15/01/2025 64 90 24 000 28 000 685 536,00 798 000,00 16/01/2025 49 56 26 500 21 500 762 829,00 619 415,00 17/01/2025 51 55 21 000 21 000 604 464,00 604 737,00 20/01/2025 62 84 25 000 30 000 731 450,00 876 360,00 21/01/2025 80 93 22 500 22 300 658 980,00 653 813,70 22/01/2025 52 55 30 500 25 700 896 059,50 756 094,00 23/01/2025 56 66 14 000 19 000 418 726,00 566 333,00 24/01/2025 113 123 31 500 31 500 949 725,00 950 922,00 27/01/2025 72 56 21 000 13 800 639 345,00 420 127,20 28/01/2025 66 60 20 500 27 700 629 309,00 848 894,20 29/01/2025 83 94 27 000 27 000 830 169,00 831 438,00 30/01/2025 72 28 21 000 21 000 650 979,00 650 958,00 31/01/2025 65 50 30 000 30 000 937 200,00 937 680,00 01/2025 1 534 1 664 538 600 538 600 15 500 036,50 15 515 402,10 03/02/2025 76 42 22 500 22 500 683 235,00 684 697,50 04/02/2025 92 65 22 500 22 500 692 280,00 692 550,00 05/02/2025 188 111 40 000 31 000 1 232 600,00 956 195,00 06/02/2025 16 41 9 400 18 200 308 583,20 601 510,00 07/02/2025 134 135 27 000 27 200 956 583,00 965 953,60 02/2025 506 394 121 400 121 400 3 873 281,20 3 900 906,10 10/04/2025 136 90 32 300 22 300 1 205 532,90 829 961,40 11/04/2025 143 160 35 500 45 500 1 295 608,00 1 670 669,00 14/04/2025 78 91 20 000 20 000 767 620,00 768 160,00 15/04/2025 119 136 25 000 25 000 989 500,00 990 575,00 16/04/2025 127 131 25 870 25 870 1 028 332,50 1 028 798,16 17/04/2025 74 108 25 000 25 000 991 875,00 992 425,00 22/04/2025 114 93 20 000 20 000 797 900,00 798 540,00 23/04/2025 61 70 12 500 12 500 517 937,50 518 362,50 24/04/2025 127 119 20 000 20 000 830 960,00 831 520,00 25/04/2025 116 126 25 000 25 000 1 058 700,00 1 058 950,00 28/04/2025 67 94 22 000 22 000 951 698,00 952 600,00 29/04/2025 127 167 52 000 52 000 2 293 356,00 2 296 788,00 30/04/2025 177 236 64 000 59 500 2 920 064,00 2 713 259,50 04/2025 1 466 1 621 379 170 374 670 15 649 083,90 15 450 608,56





DATE NUMBER OF PURCHASE TRANSACTIONS NUMBER OF SALE TRANSACTIONS QUANTITY OF PURCHASE QUANTITY OF SALE TOTAL PURCHASED AMOUNT TOTAL SOLD AMOUNT 02/05/2025 79 122 32 018 36 518 1 478 719,31 1 687 058,56 05/05/2025 111 131 41 500 41 500 1 920 703,00 1 922 487,50 06/05/2025 111 105 47 500 35 000 2 181 722,50 1 603 105,00 07/05/2025 53 63 15 000 19 000 679 575,00 861 935,00 08/05/2025 68 107 28 000 36 500 1 287 776,00 1 678 379,50 09/05/2025 70 74 32 000 32 000 1 485 344,00 1 486 528,00 12/05/2025 128 123 45 000 45 000 2 140 965,00 2 142 990,00 13/05/2025 92 114 40 000 40 000 1 885 200,00 1 887 400,00 14/05/2025 62 96 35 000 35 000 1 663 865,00 1 665 545,00 15/05/2025 83 88 45 000 40 000 2 167 290,00 1 926 200,00 16/05/2025 63 63 20 000 25 000 959 000,00 1 201 275,00 19/05/2025 110 128 36 000 36 000 1 754 460,00 1 756 152,00 20/05/2025 34 47 17 000 17 000 835 057,00 835 788,00 21/05/2025 49 99 32 100 26 600 1 587 152,40 1 315 130,60 22/05/2025 46 40 20 500 26 000 999 498,00 1 274 052,00 23/05/2025 83 71 36 400 22 900 1 767 838,80 1 103 161,70 26/05/2025 14 84 3 600 17 100 174 182,40 824 510,70 27/05/2025 86 97 27 500 27 500 1 333 970,00 1 335 125,00 28/05/2025 82 37 23 000 11 800 1 109 612,00 565 043,00 29/05/2025 37 110 17 500 28 700 846 877,50 1 390 141,90 30/05/2025 162 151 32 500 22 500 1 570 400,00 1 086 052,50 05/2025 1 623 1 950 627 118 621 618 29 829 207,91 29 548 060,96 02/06/2025 69 105 15 000 25 000 717 105,00 1 200 375,00 03/06/2025 56 50 14 300 14 100 684 869,90 675 531,00 04/06/2025 71 33 21 500 11 700 1 039 417,50 563 694,30 05/06/2025 28 74 9 000 19 000 431 127,00 914 850,00 06/06/2025 57 60 17 500 17 500 861 962,50 862 942,50 09/06/2025 53 40 12 400 12 400 607 339,60 607 897,60 10/06/2025 114 122 32 000 32 000 1 538 720,00 1 541 056,00 11/06/2025 56 77 21 500 21 500 1 030 817,50 1 031 419,50 12/06/2025 63 57 18 000 18 000 872 262,00 873 504,00 13/06/2025 84 62 22 000 22 000 1 057 760,00 1 059 014,00 16/06/2025 61 97 27 051 27 051 1 344 597,01 1 345 516,74 17/06/2025 51 3 12 300 2 100 600 818,10 102 908,40 18/06/2025 33 43 10 500 20 700 509 491,50 1 009 621,80 19/06/2025 37 9 8 200 2 100 393 583,60 101 791,20 20/06/2025 31 35 8 500 10 600 407 796,00 509 361,80 23/06/2025 60 20 18 000 9 700 845 244,00 456 656,60 24/06/2025 57 106 16 000 28 300 766 000,00 1 360 890,40 25/06/2025 63 82 22 000 21 700 1 042 844,00 1 030 120,70 26/06/2025 92 49 14 400 14 700 683 164,80 698 646,90 06/2025 1 136 1 124 320 151 330 151 15 434 920,01 15 945 798,44 S1/2025 6 265 6 753 1 986 439 1 986 439 80 286 529,52 80 360 776,16



Press contacts:

Jean-Baptiste Froville_+33 1 58 98 68 00_ jean-baptiste.froville@socgen.com

Fanny Rouby_+33 1 57 29 11 12_ fanny.rouby@socgen.com



