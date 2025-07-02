Societe Generale: Termination of the liquidity contract and half-year statement

 | Source: Société Générale Société Générale

TERMINATION OF THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT AND HALF-YEAR STATEMENT 

Regulated Information

Paris, 2 July 2025

Press release related to the termination of the liquidity contract and the half-year statement, which specifies the number of executed share transactions and the volume exchanged under the liquidity contract of Societe Generale.

As the daily liquidity of Societe Generale shares has been satisfactory for several years, Societe Generale decided, as of 1 July 2025, to terminate the liquidity contract entrusted since 2011 to Rothschild Martin Maurel.

The following resources appeared on the liquidity account per the liquidity contract as of 30 June 2025:

  • 0 share
  • € 5,573,179.76

As a reminder:

  • on the date of signing the liquidity account, 22 August 2011, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:
    • 0 share
    • € 170,000,000

  • the amendment to the liquidity account on 19 December 2018 reduced these resources to:
    • 0 share
    • € 5,000,000

  • as of 31 December 2024, the status of the liquidity account was:
    • 0 share
    • € 5,429,174

The following information presents the number of buy and sell transactions, expressed in terms of both the number of shares and the volume exchanged from 1 January to 30 June 2025 within the framework of the liquidity agreement signed between Societe Generale and Rothschild Martin Maurel. As a reminder, the liquidity contract was temporarily suspended from 10 February to 9 April 2025 included, which corresponded to the share buyback period announced on 6 February 2025.

DATENUMBER OF PURCHASE TRANSACTIONSNUMBER OF SALE TRANSACTIONSQUANTITY OF PURCHASEQUANTITY OF SALETOTAL PURCHASED AMOUNTTOTAL SOLD AMOUNT
02/01/20258911125 50025 500688 576,50688 066,50
03/01/2025505426 00019 500699 036,00524 823,00
06/01/20257612722 00028 500598 972,00774 373,50
07/01/2025724628 10023 100760 667,00626 587,50
08/01/2025658220 00025 000546 340,00683 850,00
09/01/20258110527 00027 000733 590,00734 994,00
10/01/20251015725 00018 500684 400,00506 141,50
13/01/2025528021 50028 000584 090,50763 644,00
14/01/2025639229 00025 000809 593,00698 150,00
15/01/2025649024 00028 000685 536,00798 000,00
16/01/2025495626 50021 500762 829,00619 415,00
17/01/2025515521 00021 000604 464,00604 737,00
20/01/2025628425 00030 000731 450,00876 360,00
21/01/2025809322 50022 300658 980,00653 813,70
22/01/2025525530 50025 700896 059,50756 094,00
23/01/2025566614 00019 000418 726,00566 333,00
24/01/202511312331 50031 500949 725,00950 922,00
27/01/2025725621 00013 800639 345,00420 127,20
28/01/2025666020 50027 700629 309,00848 894,20
29/01/2025839427 00027 000830 169,00831 438,00
30/01/2025722821 00021 000650 979,00650 958,00
31/01/2025655030 00030 000937 200,00937 680,00
01/20251 5341 664538 600538 60015 500 036,5015 515 402,10
03/02/2025764222 50022 500683 235,00684 697,50
04/02/2025926522 50022 500692 280,00692 550,00
05/02/202518811140 00031 0001 232 600,00956 195,00
06/02/202516419 40018 200308 583,20601 510,00
07/02/202513413527 00027 200956 583,00965 953,60
02/2025506394121 400121 4003 873 281,203 900 906,10
10/04/20251369032 30022 3001 205 532,90829 961,40
11/04/202514316035 50045 5001 295 608,001 670 669,00
14/04/2025789120 00020 000767 620,00768 160,00
15/04/202511913625 00025 000989 500,00990 575,00
16/04/202512713125 87025 8701 028 332,501 028 798,16
17/04/20257410825 00025 000991 875,00992 425,00
22/04/20251149320 00020 000797 900,00798 540,00
23/04/2025617012 50012 500517 937,50518 362,50
24/04/202512711920 00020 000830 960,00831 520,00
25/04/202511612625 00025 0001 058 700,001 058 950,00
28/04/2025679422 00022 000951 698,00952 600,00
29/04/202512716752 00052 0002 293 356,002 296 788,00
30/04/202517723664 00059 5002 920 064,002 713 259,50
04/20251 4661 621379 170374 67015 649 083,9015 450 608,56


DATENUMBER OF PURCHASE TRANSACTIONSNUMBER OF SALE TRANSACTIONSQUANTITY OF PURCHASEQUANTITY OF SALETOTAL PURCHASED AMOUNTTOTAL SOLD AMOUNT
02/05/20257912232 01836 5181 478 719,311 687 058,56
05/05/202511113141 50041 5001 920 703,001 922 487,50
06/05/202511110547 50035 0002 181 722,501 603 105,00
07/05/2025536315 00019 000679 575,00861 935,00
08/05/20256810728 00036 5001 287 776,001 678 379,50
09/05/2025707432 00032 0001 485 344,001 486 528,00
12/05/202512812345 00045 0002 140 965,002 142 990,00
13/05/20259211440 00040 0001 885 200,001 887 400,00
14/05/2025629635 00035 0001 663 865,001 665 545,00
15/05/2025838845 00040 0002 167 290,001 926 200,00
16/05/2025636320 00025 000959 000,001 201 275,00
19/05/202511012836 00036 0001 754 460,001 756 152,00
20/05/2025344717 00017 000835 057,00835 788,00
21/05/2025499932 10026 6001 587 152,401 315 130,60
22/05/2025464020 50026 000999 498,001 274 052,00
23/05/2025837136 40022 9001 767 838,801 103 161,70
26/05/202514843 60017 100174 182,40824 510,70
27/05/2025869727 50027 5001 333 970,001 335 125,00
28/05/2025823723 00011 8001 109 612,00565 043,00
29/05/20253711017 50028 700846 877,501 390 141,90
30/05/202516215132 50022 5001 570 400,001 086 052,50
05/20251 6231 950627 118621 61829 829 207,9129 548 060,96
02/06/20256910515 00025 000717 105,001 200 375,00
03/06/2025565014 30014 100684 869,90675 531,00
04/06/2025713321 50011 7001 039 417,50563 694,30
05/06/202528749 00019 000431 127,00914 850,00
06/06/2025576017 50017 500861 962,50862 942,50
09/06/2025534012 40012 400607 339,60607 897,60
10/06/202511412232 00032 0001 538 720,001 541 056,00
11/06/2025567721 50021 5001 030 817,501 031 419,50
12/06/2025635718 00018 000872 262,00873 504,00
13/06/2025846222 00022 0001 057 760,001 059 014,00
16/06/2025619727 05127 0511 344 597,011 345 516,74
17/06/202551312 3002 100600 818,10102 908,40
18/06/2025334310 50020 700509 491,501 009 621,80
19/06/20253798 2002 100393 583,60101 791,20
20/06/202531358 50010 600407 796,00509 361,80
23/06/2025602018 0009 700845 244,00456 656,60
24/06/20255710616 00028 300766 000,001 360 890,40
25/06/2025638222 00021 7001 042 844,001 030 120,70
26/06/2025924914 40014 700683 164,80698 646,90
06/20251 1361 124320 151330 15115 434 920,0115 945 798,44
S1/20256 2656 7531 986 4391 986 43980 286 529,5280 360 776,16


Press contacts:
Jean-Baptiste Froville_+33 1 58 98 68 00_ jean-baptiste.froville@socgen.com
Fanny Rouby_+33 1 57 29 11 12_ fanny.rouby@socgen.com


Societe Generale

Societe Generale is a top tier European Bank with around 119,000 employees serving more than 26 million clients in 62 countries across the world. We have been supporting the development of our economies for 160 years, providing our corporate, institutional, and individual clients with a wide array of value-added advisory and financial solutions. Our long-lasting and trusted relationships with the clients, our cutting-edge expertise, our unique innovation, our ESG capabilities and leading franchises are part of our DNA and serve our most essential objective - to deliver sustainable value creation for all our stakeholders.

The Group runs three complementary sets of businesses, embedding ESG offerings for all its clients:

  • French Retail, Private Banking and Insurance, with leading retail bank SG and insurance franchise, premium private banking services, and the leading digital bank BoursoBank.
  • Global Banking and Investor Solutions, a top tier wholesale bank offering tailored-made solutions with distinctive global leadership in equity derivatives, structured finance and ESG.
  • Mobility, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, comprising well-established universal banks (in Czech Republic, Romania and several African countries), Ayvens (the new ALD I LeasePlan brand), a global player in sustainable mobility, as well as specialized financing activities.

Committed to building together with its clients a better and sustainable future, Societe Generale aims to be a leading partner in the environmental transition and sustainability overall. The Group is included in the principal socially responsible investment indices: DJSI (Europe), FTSE4Good (Global and Europe), Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, Refinitiv Diversity and Inclusion Index, Euronext Vigeo (Europe and Eurozone), STOXX Global ESG Leaders indexes, and the MSCI Low Carbon Leaders Index (World and Europe).

In case of doubt regarding the authenticity of this press release, please go to the end of the Group News page on societegenerale.com website where official Press Releases sent by Societe Generale can be certified using blockchain technology. A link will allow you to check the document’s legitimacy directly on the web page.

For more information, you can follow us on Twitter/X @societegenerale or visit our website societegenerale.com.

Attachment


Attachments

Societe-Generale-Termination-of-the-liquidity-contract-and-half-year-statement

Recommended Reading