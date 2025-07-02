New Research: 45% of U.S. Businesses Admit They’ve Never Considered a Crisis Plan

Denver, CO, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to new survey data commissioned by M&C Communications, 45% of U.S. business owners have never considered a communications-centered crisis plan, which is bad news because the rising temperatures of summer are often enough to act as a flashpoint for crisis. Pair this with a local news cycle that usually slows in summer and rising tensions, and the gap between acts as a tinderbox capable of easy ignition. When lit, the fire consumes everything in its path, including the reputation of the business, which owners have worked so hard to build.

A crisis doesn’t care if businesses are victims of circumstance or something self-inflicted. Local water contamination, wildfire, internet scams, riots, disgruntled employees, or customers can all act as the spark that ignites a PR inferno. Without a plan that acts as a fire suppression system, even once the figurative fire is out and the crisis is over, the smoke damage to a business's reputation remains.

Naturally, we were surprised at the top answers we received when we asked more than one thousand companies, “Why don’t you have a plan?”

"I've never thought about it"



"I don't see it as a priority”



"I don't know how to create one”





Too many businesses are unprepared, assuming they’re too small, too busy, or that it could never happen to them. This mindset will leave companies scrambling, costing them millions in revenue and immeasurable damage to their reputation.

We’ve seen how quickly a small issue can become front-page news, especially during summer’s “media silly season,” when slow news days can amplify even minor missteps. Our team of former journalists brings decades of newsroom experience, helping businesses think like reporters so they can lead the conversation, not react to it.

Our survey found that even the most basic crisis prep steps are often overlooked. At a minimum, every business should have three essential roles locked in: a decision maker to lead, a communicator to speak publicly, and an internal lead to keep teams focused and moving. This structure is the foundation of Brand Resilience, a key pillar of Brand Protection PR™.

This unique approach to public relations helps businesses create clear messaging, identify risks before they escalate, and prepare leaders to speak with conviction and clarity.

We’ll be revealing more insights from this survey in a full white paper coming later in 2025. In the meantime, visit mandccommunications.com for actionable PR tips to protect your brand and stay ahead of the next crisis.

About M&C Communications

For 16 years, M&C Communications has proven to be an expert in Insider Media Relations™ and Brand Protection PR™, providing businesses with strategic public relations plans and effective content creation services. M&C Communications helps companies enhance visibility and achieve marketing objectives while maintaining brand resiliency.