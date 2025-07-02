INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: Moore Law PLLC Encourages Investors in Hayward Holdings Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims against:

  • Hayward Holdings, Inc. (“Hayward”) (NYSE: HAYW) 

    • Shareholders should email Fletcher@fmoorelaw.com; please contact only if shares acquired before October 27, 2021

The investigation concerns several alleged false and/or misleading statements or omissions that led to a decline in stock value. Some of these statements or omissions include that:

  • Hayward Holdings and its management had engaged in a channel-stuffing scheme designed to artificially boost Hayward Holdings’ short-term sales and earnings;
  • Hayward Holdings had flooded its channel partners with inventory that they did not want or need at a level that far outpaced then-existing consumer demand;
  • Hayward Holdings’ channel-stuffing scheme had cannibalized future sales, materially impairing Hayward Holdings’ ability to sell to its customers; and
  • as a result of the above, Hayward Holdings’ projected 2022 financial results were not achievable and lacked a reasonable basis in fact.

If you own Hayward Holdings, Inc. (“Hayward”) (NYSE: HAYW)  stock, please contact Fletcher Moore by email at fletcher@fmoorelaw.com.

You may be able to seek monetary damages, corporate governance reforms, reimbursement to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

MOORE LAW PLLC
30 Wall Street, 8th Floor
New York, NY 10005
(212) 709-8245
fletcher@fmoorelaw.com
www.fmoorelaw.com



