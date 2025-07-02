Caribbean Journal announces third annual Bahamas Travel & Sustainability Awards

Nassau, The Bahamas, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caribbean Journal, the leading publication covering Caribbean travel and tourism, has opened public voting for the third annual Bahamas Travel & Sustainability Awards, developed to spotlight those driving positive, forward-looking change across The Bahamas’ tourism sector. Supported by the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation (BMOTIA), the awards continue to honour Bahamian achievements through a regional lens.

Now in its third year, the awards honour individuals, businesses and experiences that exemplify innovation, environmental stewardship, and community impact. Voting is open from 2 July through 2 September via an online ballot hosted by Caribbean Journal, with one entry permitted per email address. Winners will be announced during an official ceremony in Nassau this September.

“Sustainability is at the core of our tourism product, and we are proud to honour those setting new standards for environmental stewardship in The Bahamas,” said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, The Hon. I. Chester Cooper. “These awards are more than just recognition—they reflect our national commitment to building a resilient and responsible tourism sector.”

Spanning 24 categories, the awards highlight the best in Bahamian travel and tourism, including Destination of the Year, Best Boutique Hotel, Best All-Inclusive Resort, Best Chef, Best Cocktail, Sustainable Destination of the Year, and many others. Finalists were selected by Caribbean Journal’s editorial team, with winners determined by popular vote.

“CJ has chronicled The Bahamas’ evolution for more than a decade,” said Alexander Britell, Editor and Publisher of Caribbean Journal. “Partnering on these awards allows us to showcase the destination and the changemakers shaping its future—while engaging our global audience in celebrating the best of Bahamian tourism.”

Latia Duncombe, Director General, BMOTIA, added, “These awards provide a valuable platform to spotlight the individuals and organisations advancing sustainable tourism across The Bahamas,” said Latia Duncombe, Director General, BMOTIA. “We’re grateful to Caribbean Journal for creating this opportunity to celebrate authentic leadership, local excellence, and the evolving spirit of Bahamian hospitality.”

Anchored in the principles of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, The Bahamas continues to invest in a tourism model that safeguards biodiversity, protects coastal and marine ecosystems, and fosters inclusive growth across communities. The awards reflect this broader shift—celebrating not only excellence, but leadership in sustainability and innovation.

To cast your vote in the 2025 Bahamas Travel & Sustainability Awards, visit www.caribjournal.com

About The Bahamas

The Bahamas has over 700 islands and cays, including 16 unique island destinations. Located only 50 miles off the coast of Florida, it offers a quick and easy way for international travellers to escape their everyday. The island nation also boasts world-class fishing, diving, boating and thousands of miles of the Earth's most spectacular beaches for families, couples and adventurers to explore. See why It’s Better in The Bahamas at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram.

About Caribbean Journal

Founded in 2011, Caribbean Journal is the leading publication covering Caribbean travel and tourism, reaching millions of readers with daily news, destination features and insight on regional hospitality trends.

