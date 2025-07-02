Raw Garden Announces California Cannabis Deals for July 4th to 7/10

SANTA YNEZ, Calif., July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raw Garden, California’s leading Clean Green-certified cannabis concentrates brand, marks its 10th anniversary during the high holidays of July – with a full month of product drops, promotions, and brand milestones.

Raw Garden, with its Clean Green and ECCO certifications, continues to set the standard for purity, transparency, and innovation in the cannabis industry – pushing to make clean cannabis the industry standard.

Celebrating 10 Years as California’s Top Concentrates Brand

Since 2015, Raw Garden has refined its craft of delivering 100% pure cannabis oils and terpenes with no additives, fillers, or flavorings. Now recognized as the #1 concentrates brand in California, the company remains committed to making clean cannabis accessible and sustainable.





Spotlight on The Raw Garden Sprout™

Launched earlier this year , The Raw Garden Sprout™ is Raw Garden’s newest innovation — an All-in-One device featuring strain-specific oil, USB-C charging, and three customizable heat settings.

The Raw Garden Sprout™ is so small it fits in the palm of your hand — but don’t let the size fool you. The product has quickly gained traction among new and long-time Raw Garden consumers thanks to our terpene-safe PA12 material that keeps every hit clean and free from contamination. Sprout™ will be featured in special July promotions across California retailers.





July Deals To celebrate the 7/10 holiday and a decade of leadership in clean cannabis, Raw Garden is rolling out a limited-time 710 Holiday Discount on select products at participating retailers across California.

The celebration continues with in-store demos on July 3 and July 10 at select retail partners, offering customers a chance to receive exclusive merch and explore Raw Garden’s award-winning vapes, concentrates, and The Raw Garden Sprout™ hardware up close. These activations reflect Raw Garden’s ongoing mission to make clean cannabis more accessible, transparent, and enjoyable for all.

Check out the participating retailers across California.

SF Hash Week

Raw Garden joins SF Hash Week 2025—a citywide celebration of clean cannabis extracts—during two signature events that underscore the brand’s legacy in single-source excellence.

On Thursday, July 10, Raw Garden headlines the Oil Day Drop Party at Moe Greens Lounge in San Francisco’s Civic Center (4–7 p.m.). This special event, inspired by classic record release parties, invites fans to meet Raw Garden’s expert team, explore new The Raw Garden Sprout™ releases and fresh jars of live resin, and enjoy an immersive lounge experience

Then, on Friday, July 11, Raw Garden brings its clean cannabis expertise to the Warehouse Party at The Midway’s 888 Garage in Dogpatch (4–9 p.m.), one of the week’s most anticipated gatherings.

Through these appearances, Raw Garden is proud to represent the gold standard in clean cannabis at California’s top extract showcase. For full event details and schedule, visit the SF Hash Week Festival Guide and event calendar.

Explore and Learn More

July special offers: rawgarden.farm/deals

July Store Events: rawgarden.farm/demo-events/

Brand overview and story: rawgarden.farm





Clean Cannabis Commitment

Raw Garden has championed clean, high-integrity cannabis since day one, pursuing the most rigorous certifications to demonstrate our commitment to clean cannabis.

For Raw Garden “Clean Cannabis” is a never-ending process of research and development focused on the health of the customer and the planet.

About Raw Garden

Raw Garden is California’s premier clean cannabis brand and the #1 ranked concentrates brand in the State. Clean Green and ECCO certified, Raw Garden is pushing to make “clean cannabis” the industry standard.

With ten years of single-source expertise, the company is a recognized leader in clean cannabis — having pioneered farming practices and processing methods that have become industry standard for purity and safety. All Raw Garden products are free of additives, rigorously tested, and transparently labeled, setting the benchmark for quality, safety, and sustainability.

Visit rawgarden.farm and follow us on social media for updates:

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/420d4de2-2003-45bc-9597-9e7d3e258ab9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b26fe70f-38a2-4ed6-96eb-d517d31031fa