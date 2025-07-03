SalMar – Prospectus approved for listing of two green bond issues

Kverva, 3 July 2025: The Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway has on 2 July 2025 approved the prospectus prepared by SalMar ASA (the Company) in connection with the listing on the Oslo Stock Exchange of the Company's two bond issues:

(i) NOK 3,250,000,000 senior unsecured green bonds issued 25 January 2025, with maturity 30 January 2030 (with ISIN NO0013467316); and

(ii) NOK 1,100,000,000 senior unsecured green bonds issued 25 January 2025, with maturity 30 January 2032 (with ISIN NO0013467324).

The prospectus with appendices is available on the Company's website www.salmar.no.

For further information, please contact:

Håkon Husby, Head of Investor Relations

hakon.husby@salmar.no, +47 936 30 449

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.