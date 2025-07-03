BloFin WOW (War of Whales) 2025 Grand Prix Opens Registration for $4.2M Trading Championship and Tesla Cybertruck Prize





ROAD TOWN, Virgin Islands, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BloFin , a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has officially launched registration for its blockbuster trading competition: the WOW(War of Whales) 2025 Grand Prix .

With an extraordinary total prize pool of up to $4,200,000 USDT, exclusive giveaways including a Tesla Cybertruck, and four exciting competition formats, WOW 2025 is set to become one of the most dynamic trading events of the year for crypto traders worldwide.

Four Thrilling Competition Formats, One Epic Trading Season

This year’s WOW Grand Prix offers participants four engaging ways to compete and win big:

Trading Competition (Futures)



Treasure Box Prize Hunt



Lucky Spin Draw



Grand Lotto Giveaway



From June 26 to July 15, traders can join team battles, climb individual leaderboards, unlock random rewards, and spin their way toward exclusive prizes — creating a truly immersive trading experience.

A Record-Breaking $4.2 Million Prize Pool

The WOW 2025 prize pool scales with total trading volume milestones, starting at $35,000 USDT and expanding to a massive $4,200,000 USDT. The more participants trade, the larger the total prize pool becomes for the community.

Prize Distribution Highlights:

Team Competition (by Trading Volume): 40%



Team Competition (by PNL %): 20%



Individual Competition (by Trading Volume): 25%



Individual Competition (by PNL %): 15%

Additional top-tier rewards include:

A Tesla Cybertruck for the top-performing team



for the top-performing team Luxury giveaways for individual champions



As part of this year’s event, BloFin is also unveiling the exclusive WOW (War of Whales) 2025 PNL Card — a distinctive digital emblem crafted for elite competitors. Inspired by the cyber-themed aesthetic of the WOW Grand Prix, this limited-edition PNL Card serves as a personalized record of each trader’s performance throughout the competition. Participants can proudly display their achievements, track their battle stats, and share their milestones within the crypto trading community.

Registration Now Open

Registration runs from June 20 to July 15, 2025 (UTC). Team leaders can create squads and users are encouraged to join early to maximize their competitive edge.

About BloFin

BloFin is a top-tier cryptocurrency exchange that specializes in futures trading. The platform offers 480+ USDT-M perpetual pairs, Coin-Margined Perpetual Contracts, spot trading, copy trading, API access, unified account management, and advanced sub-account solutions. Committed to security and compliance, BloFin integrates Fireblocks and Chainalysis to ensure robust asset protection. By partnering with top affiliates, BloFin delivers scalable trading solutions, efficient fund management, and enhanced flexibility for professional traders. As the constant sponsor of TOKEN2049, BloFin continues to expand its global presence, reinforcing its position as the place “WHERE WHALES ARE MADE.” For more information, visit BloFin's official website at https://www.blofin.com .

Contact:

Annio W.

annio@blofin.io

