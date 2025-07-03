MEXC Amplifies Bitcoin Reserves by 10% While Maintaining 100%+ Coverage Across All Assets





VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, continues to demonstrate exceptional financial strength with its latest bi-monthly Proof of Reserve (POR) audit showing sustained growth and improved reserve coverage across all major cryptocurrencies. The June 2025 report reveals enhanced security ratios and continued expansion of the platform's asset holdings, reinforcing MEXC's position as a trusted and financially robust trading platform.

Strengthened Reserve Coverage Across All Major Assets

The latest audit confirms that MEXC maintains comprehensive over-collateralization across all major cryptocurrencies, with notable improvements in reserve ratios compared to the April 2025 report:

MEXC Reserve Ratio Comparison (June 2025 vs April 2025)





The most significant enhancement comes from Bitcoin reserves, which increased by over 10 percentage points to 127.59%, representing the highest reserve ratio among all tracked assets and demonstrating MEXC's strengthened position in the leading cryptocurrency.

Current Published Wallet Assets (June 2025)

Major Cryptocurrency Holdings:

BTC: 4,083.89 Bitcoin

4,083.89 Bitcoin ETH: 69,234.39 Ethereum

69,234.39 Ethereum USDT: 2,320,959,680.22 Tether

2,320,959,680.22 Tether USDC: 72,357,584.50 USD Coin

These holdings represent substantial reserves that exceed 100% coverage across all major cryptocurrencies, ensuring complete backing of user deposits with additional security buffers.

Strategic Portfolio Optimization and Enhanced Stablecoin Liquidity

The period from April to June 2025 demonstrates MEXC's strategic approach to portfolio optimization and risk management. While maintaining robust Bitcoin reserve coverage at 127.59%, the platform has significantly strengthened its stablecoin position:

Stablecoin Reserve Enhancement:

USDT Holdings: Increased from 2,242,291,463.26 to 2,320,959,680.22 (+78,668,216.96 USDT)

Increased from 2,242,291,463.26 to 2,320,959,680.22 (+78,668,216.96 USDT) USDC Holdings: Grew from 72,265,212.89 to 72,357,584.50 (+92,371.61 USDC)

Grew from 72,265,212.89 to 72,357,584.50 (+92,371.61 USDC) Combined Stablecoin Growth: $78.8 million in additional stablecoin reserves



This strategic rebalancing toward increased stablecoin holdings provides enhanced liquidity and stability for user operations, ensuring MEXC can meet withdrawal demands efficiently even during periods of market volatility.

Maintaining Industry-Leading Transparency Standards

MEXC's bi-monthly Proof of Reserve audits continue to set industry standards for transparency and accountability. The consistent publication of these comprehensive reports allows users to independently verify asset backing through publicly available blockchain data, ensuring complete transparency in the platform's financial operations.

Key Transparency Features:

Bi-monthly audits ensuring regular verification of reserves

ensuring regular verification of reserves Public blockchain verification allowing independent confirmation of holdings

allowing independent confirmation of holdings Complete asset coverage with reserves exceeding 100% across all major cryptocurrencies

with reserves exceeding 100% across all major cryptocurrencies Real-time accessibility of reserve data for user verification

Comprehensive Security Architecture Protecting User Assets

MEXC's multi-layered security framework continues to evolve, providing robust protection for user funds:

Enhanced Security Measures:

Over-Collateralization: All major assets maintain reserves exceeding 100%, with Bitcoin leading at 127.59% Insurance Fund Protection: Additional safeguards against extreme market volatility Regular Third-Party Audits: Bi-monthly verification ensuring continued compliance and accuracy Advanced Cold Storage: Majority of user funds secured in offline wallets with institutional-grade protection Real-Time Monitoring: Continuous surveillance of reserve levels and security protocols



Platform Growth and User-Centric Innovation

Beyond financial security, MEXC continues to enhance its platform offerings that have attracted over 40 million users worldwide:

M - Most Trending Tokens: Over 3,000 listed tokens providing diverse investment opportunities

E - Everyday Airdrops: Simplified participation in daily airdrop events with substantial rewards

X - Xtremely Low Fees: Competitive trading fees maximizing user returns

C - Comprehensive Liquidity: Deep market liquidity ensuring efficient trade execution

These features, combined with MEXC's proven financial stability, continue to position the platform as the preferred choice for traders seeking both security and opportunity in the cryptocurrency market. As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve, MEXC remains dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of financial transparency and security. The consistent over-collateralization demonstrated in this latest report reinforces the platform's commitment to user protection and sets the foundation for continued growth.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto". Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, frequent airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

Risk Disclaimer:

The information provided in this article about cryptocurrencies does not represent MEXC's official stance or investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully evaluate market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

