MEXC Launches "Zero-Fee Gala" with $2 Million Prize Pool Including Cybertruck, Gold Bar, and iPhone 17

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , the world's fastest-growing digital asset exchange and a pioneer of true zero-fee trading, has launched its limited-time "Zero-Fee Gala" promotion, offering users zero trading fees, a $2 million prize pool, lucky draws with premium prizes, high-yield staking opportunities, and substantial trading rewards.

The "Zero-Fee Gala," running from Dec 22, 2025, 10:00 to Jan 21, 2026, 10:00 (UTC), comprises five distinct components:

Zero Fees Trading: MEXC is offering zero fees on spot trading for XRP, DOGE, SOL, and BNB, as well as zero fees on select futures pairs for these assets including XRPUSDT, DOGEUSDT, SOLUSDT, BNBUSDT, XRPUSDC, and others. This benefit may vary by country or region.

Lucky Spin: The event features a prize draw with high-value rewards including a Cybertruck, 1 oz gold bar, iPhone 17, and other premium prizes, with a total prize pool of up to $300,000.

USDT Staking: Users can stake USDT to earn returns of up to 600% APR during the event period. Rewards are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

New User Rewards: New users can share a 300,000 USDT reward pool through two tasks. Spot users reaching 1,000 USDT in cumulative trading volume receive a 10 USDT futures bonus from a 100,000 USDT pool, limited to the first 10,000 users. Futures users trading XRP, DOGE, BNB, or SOL perpetual futures can earn tiered rewards from a 200,000 USDT pool based on their cumulative trading volume.

All Users Trading Rewards: New and existing users can participate in a three-tier futures trading challenge on selected perpetual futures, with a total reward pool of 200,000 USDT. Rewards are tiered, distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, and cannot be stacked.

The event celebrates the year-end trading season and is designed to meet the diverse needs of users with varying trading preferences and experience levels, highlighting MEXC's commitment to placing users at the center and continuously enhancing their trading experience. Full event details are available on the official MEXC event page .

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

