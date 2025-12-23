MEXC Introduces First Trade Protection Program, Offering Up to 500,000 USDT in Liquidation Coverage





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global cryptocurrency trading platform MEXC has introduced a new Futures trading protection initiative aimed at lowering entry barriers and offering a safer trading experience. Under the program, new users can receive coverage of up to 100 USDT for losses on their first Futures trade, while existing users are eligible for liquidation coverage of up to 2,000 USDT. Leveraging its existing Futures Insurance Fund , MEXC aims to provide a more inclusive and secure environment for futures trading.

Cryptocurrency markets are notoriously volatile, and while Futures trading can offer substantial profit potential, it also carries significant risk that often deters newcomers. Even experienced traders can face the threat of total loss during extreme market swings. Recognizing this, MEXC has launched the First Trade Protection mechanism to create a lower-risk environment that encourages users to explore the futures market with greater confidence.

The initiative continues MEXC's long-standing commitment to accessible, user-oriented product design, extending tangible risk protection to Futures traders across different experience levels.

Benefits for New Users: New users engaging in Futures trading for the first time can benefit from a dual-coverage mechanism. Losses on their first trade are eligible for up to 50 USDT in Futures bonuses, which are applied automatically. For additional protection, users can register for the platform's 500,000 USDT liquidation coverage program to claim an extra 50 USDT, offering up to 100 USDT in risk protection for their initial trades.

Rewards for Existing Users: MEXC reaffirms its dedication to its long-term users by offering a 500,000 USDT liquidation coverage pool. Existing users can enjoy first-trade protection benefits of up to 50 USDT per trade. If daily cumulative losses reach a certain threshold, users may claim liquidation coverage ranging from 20 to 2,000 USDT, depending on the loss amount.

Premium Benefits for High-Value Traders: For high-net-worth and active traders, MEXC has introduced a Loss Coverage Voucher system. Eligible users have up to an 8% chance of receiving coverage, meaning that 4 out of 50 losing trades could be reimbursed, with a single payout capped at 500 USDT. During the event period, daily trading activity also enables users to earn additional bonuses ranging from 1 to 100 USDT, providing opportunities for sustained supplementary income.

"MEXC is committed to providing the safest possible trading environment, ensuring that all users can engage in the crypto market with confidence," said Vugar Usi, Chief Operating Officer of MEXC. "The First Trade Protection program reflects our long-term dedication to users, leveraging leading liquidity and zero-fee advantages to help them seize market opportunities and maximize returns."

Amid volatile market conditions, MEXC aims to refocus on user value, providing deep liquidity while actively absorbing part of users' trial-and-error costs. The platform plans to continue optimizing its products and protection mechanisms to foster a safer and more inclusive cryptocurrency trading ecosystem.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

Risk Disclaimer:

Futures trading carries a high level of risk. Users should carefully assess their risk tolerance and trade responsibly.

