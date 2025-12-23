MEXC Claims Dual Wins at BeInCrypto 100 Awards as Best Centralized Exchange and Best Exchange in LATAM





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , the fastest-growing global cryptocurrency exchange, redefining a user-first approach to digital assets through true zero-fee trading, claimed two of the industry’s highest distinctions at BeInCrypto 100 Awards 2025 : Best Centralized Exchange and Best Exchange in LATAM.

Organized by BeInCrypto , the awards celebrate builders and innovators shaping the future of Web3. The inaugural edition recognized 100 winners across multiple categories and regions through a rigorous two-stage selection process combining expert panel evaluation and community voting.

This dual recognition stands as a defining endorsement of MEXC’s emergence as a global force in the digital asset industry and its rapid ascent across Latin America, a region at the forefront of accelerating digital asset adoption. Empowering more than 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC’s global momentum is driven by localized product innovation, strong regional partnerships, and a user-centric vision that serves as a gateway to infinite opportunities.

“This recognition is not a reflection of past achievements, but a guiding marker for what lies ahead,” said Vugar Usi, Chief Operating Officer at MEXC. “As an underdog on a clear path to becoming a global crypto powerhouse, we have built our momentum through disciplined execution and close alignment with local markets. Latin America stands as our fastest-growing region, and in 2026 we will continue to invest decisively to support the region’s accelerating adoption and long-term potential.” Usi added, “In my role as a judge across multiple award categories, I had the opportunity to evaluate submissions firsthand and observe the rigor of the selection process. The BeInCrypto Top 100 Awards represent a credible and independent benchmark, offering a true reflection of the industry and the leaders shaping its future.”

The platform has differentiated itself through list first approach and extensive token offering, everyday airdrop opportunities, and a true zero-fee platform, making digital asset trading accessible to newcomers while empowering seasoned investors. As the industry matures, MEXC remains focused on advancing security, simplicity, and innovation across its suite of spot, derivatives, and Web3-enabled trading services.

“The BeInCrypto Top 100 Awards represent one of the most competitive recognitions in the digital asset industry,” said Alena Afanaseva, CEO of BeInCrypto. “MEXC stands among the industry’s most impactful disruptors, and we congratulate the team on this well-deserved achievement. Our rigorous selection process combines independent expert evaluation with community voting to recognize true trendsetters challenging the status quo.”

The BeInCrypto Top 100 Awards celebrate the spirit of fair competition and collaboration that continues to propel the digital asset industry forward. For MEXC, this recognition marks a significant milestone—affirming its momentum while reinforcing its commitment to building a secure, inclusive, and globally accessible trading platform that challenges the status quo and delivers unparalleled experiences for users worldwide.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being “Your Easiest Way to Crypto.” Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries and regions, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

