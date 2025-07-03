Ragnarok: Twilight Official Launching in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau on July 3, 2025

Seoul, South Korea , July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, announced that GRAVITY Game Vision, Ltd., Gravity's wholly-owned subsidiary, has officially launched Ragnarok: Twilight (Chinese Title: RO仙境傳說：曙光), an MMORPG Mobile game, in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau on July 3, 2025.

Ragnarok: Twilight provides the classic element of the original Ragnarok Online while introducing unique features like the Ragnarok’s first-ever hero transformation system and exclusive MVP dungeons, offering players a fresh experience. The game received positive feedback during its closed beta test (CBT) held in May, further raising anticipation among users. It is available for download through Google Play, Apple App Store and Huawei AppGallery in each respective region.

Gravity stated, "Ragnarok: Twilight is a game that evokes nostalgia for longtime fans while offering fresh excitement through innovative features like hero transformation system. We have worked hard to reflect the strong support received during the local CBT, and we invite players to join the various launch events prepared in celebration of the official release."

About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------

Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity’s principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 regions. For more information about Gravity, please visit http://www.gravity.co.kr.

