Plasma Fractionation Market Size to Reach USD 65.98 Billion by 2032, Driven by Growing Demand for Immunoglobulin Therapies and Breakthroughs in Chromatographic Techniques – SNS Insider

Austin, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plasma Fractionation Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the global Plasma Fractionation Market was valued at USD 34.84 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 65.98 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 8.36% during the forecast period of 2025–2032.

The plasma fractionation market has been growing steadily across the globe owing to the rise in demand for plasma-derived therapy with basic immunoglobulins, albumin, and coagulation factors. The growth of the market is driven by their increasing applications in the treatment of immune disorders, chronic diseases, and in the treatment of neurological conditions. Improvement in fractionation technologies and consolidation of plasma collection infrastructures at a global level are further accelerating market development with rising adoption in developed and emerging healthcare markets as well.





Get a Sample Report of Plasma Fractionation Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2992

The U.S. plasma fractionation market was estimated at USD 13.69 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 25.26 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 8.01% during the forecast period of 2025-2032

The plasma fractionation market in North America continues to be the largest across the globe, led predominantly by the U.S., due to an already present hemisphere of plasma collection centers, comprehensive manufacturing and fractionation sources, and the location of key dominant industry players. There is also a strong need for plasma-derived therapies in the country and significant investment in R&D.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Grifols S.A.

CSL Limited

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Octapharma AG

Kedrion S.p.A

LFB S.A.

Biotest AG

Sanquin

Bio Products Laboratory Ltd.

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd and others

Plasma Fractionation Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 US$ 34.84 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 65.98 billion CAGR (2025–2032) 8.36% U.S. Market 2024 USD 13.69 billion U.S. Forecast by 2032 USD 25.26 billion Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025–2032 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

Plasma Fractionation Market by Product, Dominated by the Immunoglobulins Segment

The Immunoglobulins segment accounted for the largest share of 64.1% of the total plasma fractionation market by product in 2024, owing to the broad application of immunoglobulins in therapy particularly, in conditions such as primary immunodeficiency disorders, acute idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), and other autoimmune and neurological diseases. It is the top leading product type due to its wide clinical applicability and rising demand for developed as well as emerging regions.

Segmentation by Method, The Plasma Fractionation Market is Dominated by The Chromatography Segment

The plasma fractionation market was dominated by the chromatography segment in 2024, with a 35.60% market share due to the ease and efficiency of the separation and purification of plasma proteins with high specificity and yield. Chromatographic methods such as ion-exchange, affinity, and size-exclusion chromatography, which are extensively used in commercial settings, achieve high levels of purity, safety, and comparability in batches of plasma-derived products.

Based on Application, Neurology Segment Holds the Largest Share in the Plasma Fractionation Market

In 2024, the neurology segment had the largest market share for immunoglobulins, accounting for 29.8% of the market, as the use of immunoglobulins for the treatment of neurological disorders, such as chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), Guillain-Barré syndrome, and multifocal motor neuropathy, is well established. These conditions often require long-term high-dose therapy, resulting in a stable requirement for immunoglobulin.

For A Detailed Briefing Session with Our Team of Analysts, Connect with Us Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/2992

Plasma Fractionation Market Segmentation

By Products

Albumin

Immunoglobulins Intravenous immunoglobulins Subcutaneous immunoglobulins Others

Coagulation Factors Factor VIII Factor IX VON WILLEBRAND factor Prothrombin complex concentrates Fibrinogen concentrates Others

Protease inhibitors

Others

By Method

Centrifugation

Depth Filtration

Chromatography

Others

By Application

Neurology

Hematology

Oncology

Immunology

Pulmonology

Others

By End-Use

Hospitals & Clinics

Clinical Research

Others

North America Holds the Largest Market Share in the Plasma Fractionation Market, and Asia Pacific is Estimated to be a Significantly Growing Market

In 2024, North America held the largest share in the plasma fractionation market with a 51.62% market share, owing to its strong healthcare infrastructure, well-established regulatory framework, and well-established collection network (especially in the U.S.) of centres. It also gets a competitive edge with rising awareness about and demand for plasma-derived therapies, in particular, immunoglobulins and albumin to treat autoimmune, immunodeficiency, and neurological disorders in this region.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period due to increased healthcare expenditure, growing awareness about various plasma-derived therapies, and rising patient population of chronic diseases. China, India, and South Korea are rapidly scaling up their plasma collection infrastructure and indigenous manufacturing. Government initiatives, a growing elderly population, and better diagnosis rates also spur demand.

Buy a Single-User PDF of Plasma Fractionation Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/2992

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Plasma Collection Trends (2024)

5.2 Therapeutic Demand and Usage Trends (2024)

5.3 Healthcare Reimbursement and Spending (2024)

5.4 Regulatory and Supply Chain Trends (2024)

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Plasma Fractionation Market by Application

8. Plasma Fractionation Market by Method

9. Plasma Fractionation Market by Application

10. Plasma Fractionation Market by End-Use

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.