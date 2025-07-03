Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market to Reach USD 13.46 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rapid Adoption in Drug Discovery and Clinical Innovation – SNS Insider

Austin, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market Size & Growth Analysis:
According to SNS Insider, the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market was valued at USD 1.73 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach USD 13.46 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 29.33% during the forecast period 2025-2032.
The global artificial intelligence (AI) pharmaceutical market is growing rapidly with increasing demand for rapid drug discovery, precision medicine, and efficient clinical trials. Artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, including machine learning and natural language processing, are changing the way pharmaceutical companies approach data analysis, outcome prediction, and research and development (R&D) innovation.
The U.S. Artificial intelligence (AI) in pharmaceutical market was estimated at USD 0.47 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 3.67 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 29.19% during the forecast period of 2025-2032. The U.S. will account for the largest share of the AI in pharmaceutical market within North America, driven by the presence of a well-established pharmaceutical and technology ecosystem, excellent R&D infrastructure, and high adoption of AI across drug discovery and clinical development.
Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:
- IBM Watson Health
- Google DeepMind
- Isomorphic Labs
- Microsoft Corporation
- NVIDIA Corporation
- Insilico Medicine
- Exscientia
- Recursion Pharmaceuticals
- BenevolentAI
- BioXcel Therapeutics
- PathAI and Others
AI in Pharmaceutical Market Report Scope
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2024
|US$ 1.73 billion
|Market Size by 2032
|US$ 13.46 billion
|CAGR (2025–2032)
|29.33%
|U.S. Market 2024
|USD 0.47 billion
|U.S. Forecast by 2032
|USD 3.67 billion
|Base Year
|2024
|Forecast Period
|2025–2032
|Key Regional Coverage
|North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Segment Analysis
Based on the Application, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market is Dominated by the Drug Discovery Segment
In 2024, the drug discovery segment dominated the artificial intelligence (AI) in pharmaceutical market with a 64.29% market share, as this segment is revolutionizing early-stage drug development by shortening the time and expense associated with it. Leveraging AI algorithms allows immediate analysis of substantial datasets to determine possible favorable candidate molecules, their probable interactions, and the optimal selection. Pharma companies are leaning into AI more and more, with productive and accurate target identification, with faster timelines due to less time in preclinical testing, all leading to a better success rate on compounds.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market is Dominated by Machine Learning Segment By Technology
In 2024, the artificial intelligence (AI) in pharmaceutical market was led by the machine learning segment with a 48.24% market share, which is primarily attributed to the unmatched capability of machine learning in analysing complex and high-dimensional biomedical data. Traditional machine learning/ML approaches have been extensively applied to make predictions about drug-target interactions, optimize designs of clinical trials, and for diagnostic purposes. Also, it has been widely used in personalized medicine and biomarker discovery.
Artificial Intelligence in Pharmaceutical Market by Offering Software Segment Holds Maximum Share
The software segment was dominating the artificial intelligence (AI) in pharmaceutical market in 2024 with a 55.10% market share and it is expected to continue its impact in providing the software tools at every step of the process by supplying means for data processing, predictive modelling as well as algorithm development for drug discovery, diagnostics, and clinical trials. AI-powered solutions assist in analyzing biological data, which is complex, and generally accelerate the automation process to perform subsequent multiple processes and to rectify research collaboration.
AI in Pharmaceutical Market Segmentation
By Application
- Drug Discovery
- Precision Medicine
- Medical Imaging & Diagnostics
- Research
By Technology
- Machine Learning
- Natural Language Processing
- Deep Learning
- Others
By Offering
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
By Deployment
- Cloud
- On-Premises
Regional Trends
North America is the Leading Region for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the Pharmaceutical Market, while Asia- Pacific to Grow at the Highest CAGR
The artificial intelligence (AI) in pharmaceutical market was led by North America with a 36.16% market share in 2024, owing to advanced digital infrastructure, strong presence of leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies, and high investment in AI-driven research and development. Strategic partnerships between pharmaceutical/biotech firms and AI-startups to speed up the processes of drug discovery, clinical trials, or personalized medicine are another contributing factor for the region.
During the forecast period, artificial intelligence in the pharmaceutical market will progress at the fastest pace in Asia Pacific with a 30.12% CAGR, as a result of the rapid uptake of digital health technologies in the region, complemented by the increase in healthcare expenditure and rising pharmaceutical manufacturing capacity.
Table of Contents – Major Key Points
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis
5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting
6. Competitive Landscape
7. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market by Application
8. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market by Technology
9. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market by Offering
10. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market by Deployment
11. Regional Analysis
12. Company Profiles
13. Use Cases and Best Practices
14. Conclusion
