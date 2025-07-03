Chip-on-Board LED Market Size to Surpass USD 8 Billion by 2032 Driven by 14.12% CAGR | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chip-on-Board LED Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Chip-on-Board LED Market Size was valued at USD 2.79 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 8.00 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 14.12% over the forecast period 2025-2032.”

Rising Demand for Compact, Efficient Lighting Drives Chip-on-Board LED Market Toward Next-Gen Sustainability

A major driving factor for the growing size of the Chip-on-Board LED market is the increasing need for denser, low-power light sources that provide better thermal management and brightness uniformity. COB LEDs provide high-lumen density and a small form-factor along with a long life, making them suitable for automotive, industrial, signage, and smart lighting applications. They are fast becoming next generation LEDs with innovations in substrates and a growing emphasis on sustainable lighting.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Cree Inc.

Citizen Electronics

Philips Lumileds

Bridgelux

Samsung LED

Osram Opto Semiconductors

Seoul Semiconductor

Luminus Devices

Toyoda Gosei

Epistar

Chip-on-Board LED Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 2.79 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 8.00 Billion CAGR CAGR of 14.12% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Product (COB LED Modules, COB LED Arrays, COB LED Components)

• By Substrate Material (Ceramic Substrates, Metal Core PCBs)

• By Application (Backlighting, Illumination, Automotive, Others)

COB LED Market Thrives as Modules Lead 2024 and Arrays, MCPCBs, Automotive Drive Future Growth

By Product

The Chip-on-Board LED Module held a substantial share of 38.6% of the Chip-on-Board LED market, in 2024. The superior brightness, thermal characteristics, and compact size of the light-emitting diodes are being credited for the move towards this leadership position in high efficiency lighting use.

COB LED arrays will experience the highest growth during the period from 2025 to 2032 due to increasing demand for small-sized, solid-state high-lumen lighting products for smart lighting, automotive, and industrial applications facilitated by advances in thermal management and energy efficiency.

By Substrate Material

ceramic substrate dominated the Chip-on-Board (COB) LED market with a 57.8% share in 2024, due to high efficiency in heat dissipation and reliability with Hess requirement of high-performance lighting applications such as automotive, industrial, and smart lighting.

Metal Core PCBs (MCPCBs) are expected to dominate the Chip-on-Board (COB) LED market and register maximum growth for the period 2025-2032 owing to their effective thermal management, affordability, and rising demand in automotive, high-power, and industrial LED Applications.

By Application

In 2024, the Chip-on-Board (COB) LED market was primarily focused on COA (Chip-on-Array) illumination, which occupied 46.5% of the market share due to its efficiency, consistency, and power in compact, high-brightness illumination applications.

Automotive segment is estimated to grow at a highest rate in Chip-on-Board (COB) LED market from 2025 to 2032, owing to high demand for energy efficient, high luminance lighting in headlamps, interior lighting & other automotive applications such as Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).

Asia-Pacific Dominates 2024 COB LED Market While North America Leads Growth with 15.3% CAGR by 2032

Asia-Pacific continued to dominate Chip-on-Board (COB) LED market in 2024 with 42.5% share on account of strong manufacturing capabilities and demand for efficient lighting in the region. That was because of China saturation in this region of the world with a huge electronics industry and mass-market LED production.

The Chip-on-Board (COB) LED market in North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 15.3% from 2025 to 2032. Growth is fueled by high adoption of smart lighting and automotive LEDs. This conquered the region and was backed up by technological infrastructure, as well as industrial demand – in the United States.

The Chip-on-Board (COB) LED market actively grew in Europe during 2024 as well, due to increasing demand for energy-efficient lighting in automotive, industrial and smart city applications. The region was dominated by Germany due to its automotive industry and cutting edge lighting technologies.

The progress of the COB LED market in the Middle East & Africa region was gradual during 2024 owing to the opening of infrastructure development projects for various commercial and industrial-based lighting. Fueled by aggressive smart city programs and rising usage of energy-efficient lighting, the region was led by the United Arab Emirates.

Recent Developments:

In December 2024, Citizen Electronics launched the “CITILED High Intensity COB Series Version 4 Type Y,” showcasing upgraded power output and light quality in COB LED modules.

In May 2024, Lumileds (Philips Lumileds) announced an expansion of the Philips Ultinon Drive 5000 LED lightbar series with eight models, including double row 30″, 40″, and 50″ COB based lightbars designed for off road automotive use.

