Virtune AB (Publ) ("Virtune") has completed the monthly rebalancing for June 2025 of its Virtune Crypto Top 10 Index ETP - the first crypto index ETP in the Nordics

Stockholm, 3rd of July 2025 - Virtune today announces the completion of the monthly rebalancing for Virtune Crypto Top 10 Index ETP, listed on Nasdaq Stockholm for both the SEK-denominated (ISIN code SE0020052207, ticker name VIR10SEK) and the EUR-denominated (ISIN code SE0020052215, ticker name VIR10EUR) ETP.



In addition to the Virtune Crypto Top 10 Index ETP, Virtune's product portfolio includes:



Virtune Bitcoin ETP

Virtune Stellar ETP

Virtune Staked Ethereum ETP

Virtune Staked Solana

Virtune Staked Polkadot ETP

Virtune XRP ETP

Virtune Avalanche ETP

Virtune Litecoin ETP

Virtune Chainlink ETP

Virtune Arbitrum ETP

Virtune Staked Polygon ETP

Virtune Staked Cardano ETP

Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP

Virtune Prime Bitcoin ETP

Virtune Coinbase 50 Index ETP



Index allocation as of 30th of June (before rebalancing):



Bitcoin: 42.02%

Ethereum: 30.73%

XRP: 13.36%

Solana: 8.21%

Cardano: 2.06%

Chainlink: 0.91%

Avalanche: 0.79%

Stellar Lumen: 0.77%

Litecoin: 0.68%

Uniswap: 0.47%



Index allocation as of 30th of June (after rebalancing):



Bitcoin: 40.00 %

Ethereum: 32.33 %

XRP: 13.58 %

Solana: 8.11 %

Cardano: 2.25 %

Chainlink: 0.91 %

Stellar: 0.83 %

Avalanche: 0.80 %

Litecoin: 0.69 %

Uniswap: 0.50 %



In connection with this month's rebalancing, there is no change in the crypto assets included in the index. Virtune Crypto Top 10 Index ETP SEK outcome for June was -0.85%.



The rebalancing is carried out according to the index that the ETP tracks, the Virtune Vinter Crypto Top 10 Index. The purpose of the monthly rebalancing is to ensure that the ETP always reflects the current market conditions and to effectively absorb volatility in the crypto market.



In June, the crypto markets showed varied developments. Uniswap led the gains with a notable +17.8% increase, followed by XRP at +2.95% and Bitcoin at +2.40%. These three were the only assets in the Virtune Crypto Top 10 Index ETP to end the month in positive territory. Most other assets declined. Solana and Litecoin saw modest drops of -1.08% and -1.12%, while Ethereum fell slightly more at -1.62%. Chainlink posted a deeper loss of -4.25%. The weakest performers were Avalanche and Cardano, down -13.7% and -16.6% respectively.



The performance of the crypto assets included in Virtune Crypto Top 10 Index ETP in June:



Uniswap: +17.8%

XRP: +2.95%

Bitcoin: +2.40%

Solana: -1.08%

Litecoin: -1.12%

Ethereum: -1.62%

Chainlink: -4.25%

Avalanche: -13.7%

Cardano: -16.6%



Virtune's crypto index ETP is the first of its kind in the Nordic region. The ETP includes up to 10 leading crypto assets that are part of the Nasdaq Crypto Index, based on their total market capitalization, with a maximum weight of 40% per crypto asset to promote diversification. This allows investors to benefit from broad exposure to the crypto market without being heavily concentrated in any single crypto asset.



If you, as an (institutional) investor, are interested in meeting with Virtune to discuss the opportunities our ETPs offer for your asset management services or to learn more about Virtune and our ETPs, please do not hesitate to contact us at hello@virtune.com. You can also read more about Virtune and our ETPs at www.virtune.com and register your email address on our website to subscribe to our newsletters, which cover updates on Virtune's upcoming ETP launches and other news related to digital assets.



Press contact



Christopher Kock, CEO Virtune AB (Publ)

Christopher@virtune.com

+46 70 073 45 64



Virtune with its headquarters in Stockholm is a regulated Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of crypto exchange traded products on regulated European exchanges. With regulatory compliance, strategic collaborations with industry leaders and our proficient team, we empower investors on a global level to access innovative and sophisticated investment products that are aligned with the evolving landscape of the global crypto market.

Cryptocurrency investments are associated with high risk. Virtune does not provide investment advice. Investments are made at your own risk. Securities may increase or decrease in value, and there is no guarantee that you will recover your invested capital. Please read the prospectus, KID, terms at www.virtune.com.