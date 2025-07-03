Beyond Finance’s Financial Wellness Therapist Discusses the Impact of Financial Stress on YourUpdateTV

The Silent Strain: How Financial Stress Is Taking a Toll on Men’s Mental Health

Half of men admit to hiding money behaviors as shame and silence reshape emotional well-being and relationships.

NEW YORK, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new survey shows that just 27% of men rate their mental health as "excellent"—and when it comes to financial health, that number drops even lower to just 15%. It’s a silent struggle for many men, especially when financial stress goes unspoken. Recently, Nathan Astle, Certified Financial Therapist at Beyond Finance conducted a satellite media tour in partnership with D S Simon Media to shed light on the connection between money and mental health—and what men can do about it.

A new national survey from Beyond Finance, one of the first of its kind, reveals a troubling trend — financial distress is fueling a silent mental health crisis among men, driven by secrecy, shame, and isolation.

Men’s financial stress and mental health are deeply intertwined

The survey of 2,000 U.S. men found a powerful link between financial strain and emotional well-being. Only 27% of men rated their mental health as ‘Excellent,’ and even fewer — just 15% — felt the same about their financial health. Over 25% rated their finances as ‘Poor’ or ‘Not Very Good,’ while 10% gave the same rating to their mental health. This parallel between financial hardship and emotional distress suggests that for many men, money isn’t just a numbers issue. It’s a mental health issue.

More than half of respondents (57%) said they are currently in debt with credit card debt (62%), mortgages (34%), and auto loans (30%) cited as the most common types. The emotional impact of debt is clear: men reported feeling frustrated (38%), anxious (29%), overwhelmed (28%), and embarrassed (19%) because of their financial situation — yet nearly a quarter (22%) don’t feel comfortable seeking out financial advice from anyone.

Other key findings from the survey:

Financial infidelity is common and often driven by shame

Half of men admitted to keeping financial secrets from a spouse or partner. Among those in committed relationships, the most common money secrets included:

A savings account (14%)

Spending habits (13%)

A credit card or line of credit (12%)

Cash reserves (12%)

An amount of debt (10%)

Investment(s) (9%)

The top reasons for hiding these behaviors were:

Having different views and values when it comes to finance (31%)

Feeling embarrassed (28%)

Feeling ashamed (26%)



The mental health cost of the online sports betting boom

The rise of online sports betting is making matters worse. The survey found that nearly 1 in 5 men (19%) have placed a sports bet online in the past year. Of those, nearly three-quarters (74%) have placed an online sports bet in the last week, and 23% said they’ve gambled online in the last 24 hours.



According to the findings, 4 in 10 sports betters (40%) believe they’re likely to win a large amount of money, yet only 16% said their financial wellness has improved because of it. More than 1 in 10 of those in relationships (13%) admitted they’ve kept their sports betting activities a secret from their partner, and a third (33%) said they don’t tell their partner how much they win or lose.

A call for empathy and action

The survey revealed that when seeking help, 41% of men feel comfortable confiding in their partners, while only 25% would actually seek their partner’s financial advice. Only 19% would confide in friends and 16% seek their financial counsel, while over 20% would prefer to go it alone. Surprisingly, nearly 40% of respondents feel that their financial situation has made them feel disconnected from friends, and 37% said they avoid friendships that make them feel financially insecure.

“Beyond Finance’s research findings point to a broader cultural issue: Men are emotionally overwhelmed by money, yet afraid to seek help. Shame, secrecy, and silence are driving real harm, not only to personal finances, but to relationships, careers, and mental health,” said Nathan Astle.

To help change this, Astle offered up the following tips:

First, talk to someone. A friend, a partner, or a professional. Bottling it up doesn’t help—but opening up does.

A friend, a partner, or a professional. Bottling it up doesn’t help—but opening up does. Next, make a budget or plan that works for you. Studies show that having a clear plan for your finances can significantly reduce stress and anxiety. It’s not about restriction—it’s about control.

Studies show that having a clear plan for your finances can significantly reduce stress and anxiety. It’s not about restriction—it’s about control. Third, set small goals. Even saving a few dollars can boost your confidence and motivation.

Even saving a few dollars can boost your confidence and motivation. Finally, remember: you’re not your paycheck. Money struggles do not define you. You are not your paycheck. You are not your debt.

Since 2011, Beyond Finance has helped more than 700,000 people, resulting in over $2 billion of client debt being paid off. Through personalized debt consolidation plans, free financial therapy sessions and innovative tools, the company equips clients to break the cycle of debt, create healthier financial habits and achieve lasting financial freedom.

This survey was commissioned by Beyond Finance and conducted by Talker Research, a third-party research company. For more information on Beyond Finance’s commitment to financial wellness and its transformative debt consolidation services, visit https://www.beyondfinance.com/blog/.

Data from a survey of 2,000 American men conducted by Talker Research on behalf of Beyond Finance from May 20 – May 27, 2025.

About Beyond Finance, LLC

Beyond Finance, LLC, is the nation’s largest debt consolidation company. In its commitment to providing clients with a personalized approach to move beyond debt, Beyond Finance provides simple and transparent solutions that help consumers lower their monthly payments, reduce the impact of interest, and reach a debt-free life sooner. Beyond Finance holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and was awarded with 3 ConsumerAffairs’ “Buyer’s Choice Awards” in 2025 for Best Value, Best Customer Service, and Best Overall Process within its category. Beyond Finance has offices in Chicago, Atlanta, San Diego, and Houston. For more information, visit BeyondFinance.com .

About Nathan Astle - Financial Therapy Consultant at Beyond Finance & Founder of Financial Therapy Clinical Institute

Nathan Astle is a licensed therapist and certified financial therapist who helps men and families manage the emotional impact of money stress. Each week, he leads financial wellness sessions for hundreds of Beyond Finance clients.

As founder of the Financial Therapy Clinical Institute, he blends mental health and financial wellness to break stigmas and promote healthier habits.

He has been featured in various outlets, including the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, CNBC, and USA Today.

