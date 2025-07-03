Financial Freedom on Independence Day: Tunnel to Towers Delivers Mortgage-Free Homes to 25 Fallen First Responder Families

Staten Island, New York, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Independence Day, while the nation celebrates its freedom, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation is delivering financial freedom to 25 fallen first responder families: a future without a mortgage.

These families of fallen firefighters, police officers, EMTs, and other first responders are receiving mortgage-free homes in honor of their loved one’s ultimate sacrifice.

“As America celebrates its freedom, we’re reminded that it comes at a cost,” said Frank Siller, Chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. “This Fourth of July, we stand with the families of our fallen heroes by giving them stability after this loss, ensuring they can stay in their homes without the burden of a mortgage.”

Families receiving homes this Independence Day include those of:

Binghamton, NY Fire Department Firefighter John “JR” Gaudet

Arizona Dept. of Public Safety Officer Paramedic/Firefighter Bruce Harrolle

San Mateo, CA Consolidated Fire Department Firefighter Michael Ramsey

Lake Valley, CA Fire Protection District Firefighter/Paramedic Brandon "Mitch" Underhill

Fort Osage, MO Fire District Captain Andrew Donner

Lenexa, MO Fire Department Lieutenant Michael Wells

Conover, NC Fire Department Fire Engineer II Ricky Allen

Village of Dolton, IL Fire Department Firefighter Lawrence Matthews Jr.

Baltimore City, MD EMT/Firefighter Rodney W. Pitts III

White Mountain Apache Tribal Police Officer Adrian Lopez, Sr.

El Monte, CA Police Department Chief Benjamin Lowry

San Francisco, CA Police Officer Christopher Anderson

New York Police Department Detective Victor Vargas

Jasper, FL Police Department Chief Anthony Rickerson

Michigan State Police Trooper Joel Popp

Cameron, TX Police Department Sergeant Joshua Clouse

Johnson County, IN Sheriff's Deputy Timothy Guyer

George County, MS Deputy Sheriff Jeremy Malone

Harnett County, NC Sheriff's Deputy/SRO Christopher Johnson

Hamilton County, OH Deputy Sheriff Marcus Zeigler

Knox County, TN Deputy Sheriff Tucker Blakely

U.S. Border Patrol Agent Jose "Joey" Barraza

Knox County Deputy Sheriff Tucker Blakely was shot as he responded to a domestic dispute on October 1, 2023. He passed away from his injuries a day later, leaving behind his wife, Katrina, and their young son. Blakely was an Army Medic before he returned home to protect his community with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department.

“Tucker always spoke of being a police officer and caring for the communities of East Tennessee, where he was raised and started his family. He joined the Army to serve his country, but when his son needed him, he transitioned into his dream of making his home a better place to live by working for KCSO and serving the citizens of Knox County,” said his wife, Katrian Blakely.

Tunnel to Towers paid off the mortgage on the family’s Knox County home.

Baltimore City Firefighter Rodney Pitts III dreamed of making his city better by becoming a first responder. He lost his life facing the danger of a rowhouse fire in Baltimore City on October 19, 2023.

He left behind his fiancée, Natasha, and their three children, Harper, Arianna, and Hendrix. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has paid off the mortgage on his family’s Baltimore, Maryland home.

“Receiving help from Tunnel to Towers has lifted the financial burden left behind when Rodney passed. This blessing gives us stability and allows us to remain in the home that we all shared,” said Natasha Holmes, Rodney’s fiancée.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s Fallen First Responder Home Program pays off the mortgages for the families of law enforcement officers and firefighters who are killed in the line of duty or pass away from 9/11-related illnesses and leave behind young children.

The goal is to provide stability following the sudden and tragic loss of a loved one. The Foundation ensures the families of these fallen heroes can stay in their homes, schools, and communities without the financial burden of a mortgage.

Join the Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s mission to support the families of America’s fallen heroes by visiting T2T.org and donating $11 per month.







About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation

Born from the tragedy of 9/11, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation carries out its mission to “do good,” by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building specially adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. Tunnel to Towers is also committed to eradicating veteran homelessness and helping America Never Forget September 11, 2001.