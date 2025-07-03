HTX Celebrates 12th Anniversary with Grand Launch of Million-Dollar HTTC S1 Trading Competition

PANAMA CITY, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, is celebrating its upcoming 12th anniversary by launching the “HTX Team Trading Competition (HTTC) Season 1: Blades Out” spot trading event. Recruitment for Team Leaders is now open. Featuring a total prize pool of over one million USDT, the competition offers a unique opportunity for traders worldwide to showcase their skills. As an added incentive, all participants will have a chance to win the highly coveted Xiaomi SU7 MAX SUV through a special lucky draw.





Million-Dollar Prize Pool Ignites Trading Passion

HTTC S1 is designed to provide users with a premier platform to showcase their trading skills, foster team collaboration, and leverage community influence. The event offers a total prize pool exceeding one million dollars, with $70,000 allocated to the Team Trading Volume Challenge and $30,000 to the Team PnL Challenge. All rewards will be distributed in $HTX tokens. Participants who complete level 3 KYC verification can claim a 10 USDT Cashback Voucher upon successful event registration.

Additionally, throughout the event, all participants will have a chance to win the grand lucky prize — one of three Xiaomi SU7 MAX SUVs.

Team Leader Recruitment Underway

HTX is currently recruiting team leaders globally. The registration period runs from 10:00 (UTC) on July 2, 2025, to 10:00 (UTC) on July 9, 2025. Users can register by submitting their UID, preferred team name, and a brief team description. Ultimately, 10 team leaders will be selected based on their influence, spot trading volume, and other key factors. Selected team leaders will receive a trading volume multiplier to enhance their share of the prize pool, along with a 200 USDT Cashback Voucher as a bonus.

Users not chosen as team leaders are invited to join any team and participate in the competition for a share of the prize pool. The team formation period will run from 10:00 (UTC) on July 10 to 10:00 (UTC) on July 22. The trading competition itself will take place from 10:00 (UTC) on July 10 to 10:00 (UTC) on July 25. Further details regarding the rules and rewards will be provided in an upcoming announcement.

HTX: Leading the Future of Crypto Trading

Since its inception in 2013, HTX has maintained its commitment to providing secure, stable, and efficient crypto trading services for users worldwide. The "HTTC S1" serves as a significant highlight for HTX's 12th-anniversary celebration, aiming to create value and share wealth with global users through an innovative team competition model.

Going forward, HTX will continue to enhance the user trading experience and expand its range of financial products and services. This will offer users safer and more convenient investment options and inject fresh momentum into the broader industry's development.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

To learn more about HTX, please visit HTX Square or https://www.htx.com/ , and follow HTX on X , Telegram , and Discord . For further inquiries, please contact glo-media@htx-inc.com .

