Bayside Builders Group Announces Expanded Focus on Residential Remodeling Across Alameda and the Greater Bay Area

Alameda, California, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bayside Builders Group, a licensed and insured residential contractor with over 25 years of industry experience, announces an expanded focus on residential remodeling services throughout Alameda and the Greater Bay Area. This strategic growth is aimed at meeting increasing demand for high-quality renovations, with the company now offering a wider range of remodeling solutions to homeowners across Alameda, Oakland, Hayward, San Leandro, Union City, and neighboring communities.

Bayside Builders Group

Specializing in kitchen and bathroom remodeling, deck construction, siding and roofing replacement, and complete backyard transformations, Bayside Builders Group is strategically positioned to serve clients within a 35-mile radius of Fremont, California. Their primary service areas include Alameda, Oakland, Hayward, San Leandro, Union City, Newark, and surrounding communities.

Proven Experience and a Reputation Built on Trust

Founded and operated by Shai Drihem, Bayside Builders Group was established with a simple mission: to deliver exceptional remodeling results while maintaining honesty, transparency, and professionalism at every stage of the project. With decades of hands-on experience, the company has become a top-rated contractor in the region, as reflected in its five-star customer reviews and long-standing reputation for reliability.

“Whether it’s a modern kitchen renovation, a new deck installation, or a complete exterior remodel, our clients know they can trust us to deliver on our promises,” said Drihem. “We treat every project like it’s our own home, and that approach has earned us both repeat business and strong word-of-mouth referrals.”

Targeted Remodeling Solutions for Homeowners

Bayside Builders Group focuses on the types of projects that offer homeowners the most value—both financially and functionally. Popular services include:

Kitchen Remodeling in Alameda and Fremont: From custom cabinetry and countertops to flooring, lighting, and layout redesign, the company creates spaces that blend style and function.

Bathroom Renovations Across the East Bay: Homeowners looking for improved utility, modern design, and water-efficient solutions turn to Bayside Builders for full bathroom makeovers.

Deck Construction and Replacement: Using premium materials, the team builds and replaces decks that are built to last, providing expanded outdoor living areas for California's climate.

Roofing and Siding Services in Hayward, San Leandro, and Beyond: The company offers energy-efficient and durable solutions to protect homes and boost property aesthetics.

The company offers energy-efficient and durable solutions to protect homes and boost property aesthetics. Backyard Hardscaping and Landscaping: From pavers and retaining walls to irrigation and planting, Bayside Builders creates functional and beautiful outdoor spaces.

Each project is customized to reflect the homeowner’s vision, lifestyle, and budget—ensuring that the final result is not only attractive but also built to last.

Search-Optimized for Local Homeowners

Bayside Builders Group has intentionally crafted its online presence to match the way real homeowners search for services. Instead of competing for broad, high-competition keywords like “home remodeling,” the company focuses on mid-competition, high-intent local search terms such as:

“Licensed kitchen remodeler Alameda”

“Affordable bathroom contractor Fremont”

“Deck replacement near Hayward”

“Roofing and siding contractor East Bay”

“Backyard landscaping San Leandro”

This smart keyword targeting has enabled Bayside Builders Group to consistently appear in top search results and Google Maps rankings, resulting in a steady stream of organic leads.

A Local Company with Long-Term Commitment

Beyond just building homes, Bayside Builders Group is building long-term relationships with its customers. Their transparent pricing, detailed proposals, and client-first approach distinguish them from less experienced contractors in the area. Every job is backed by a satisfaction guarantee, and the company stands by its work long after project completion.

“Our work speaks for itself, but our client relationships are what we’re most proud of,” said Drihem. “We’re not just remodeling homes—we’re helping families invest in their future.”

Contact and Business Information

About Bayside Builders Group

Bayside Builders Group is a premier home remodeling contractor based in Alameda, California. With more than two decades of experience and a full range of services from kitchens to exteriors, the company brings craftsmanship, quality, and value to every residential project. Fully licensed, insured, and bonded, Bayside Builders Group remains a top-rated contractor known for customer satisfaction, attention to detail, and lasting results.

Media Contact:

Shai Drihem

