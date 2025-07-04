Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 26 June 2025 to 2 July 2025
Share Buyback Program
On 28 February 2025, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 26 June 2025 to 2 July 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 71 288 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 26 June 2025 to 2 July 2025:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price
paid (€)
|Lowest Price
paid (€)
|Total
Amount (€)
|26 June 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|8 567
|34.45
|34.70
|34.05
|295 133
|MTF CBOE
|6 000
|34.43
|34.70
|34.20
|206 580
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|27 June 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|9 000
|35.18
|35.40
|35.00
|316 620
|MTF CBOE
|6 000
|35.21
|35.40
|35.05
|211 260
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|30 June 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|10 000
|35.39
|35.65
|35.15
|353 900
|MTF CBOE
|4 000
|35.43
|35.70
|35.15
|141 720
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|1 July 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|10 000
|34.94
|35.25
|34.55
|349 400
|MTF CBOE
|4 000
|34.94
|35.20
|34.50
|139 760
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|2 July 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|9 721
|35.66
|36.00
|35.30
|346 651
|MTF CBOE
|4 000
|35.66
|35.95
|35.40
|142 640
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|Total
|71 288
|35.12
|36.00
|34.05
|2 503 664
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 300 shares during the period from 26 June 2025 to 2 July 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 6 000 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 26 June 2025 to 2 July 2025:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|26 June 2025
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|27 June 2025
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|30 June 2025
|600
|35.27
|35.40
|35.20
|21 162
|1 July 2025
|1 000
|34.89
|35.15
|34.60
|34 890
|2 July 2025
|700
|35.55
|35.65
|35.30
|24 885
|Total
|2 300
|80 937
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|26 June 2025
|1 400
|34.49
|34.60
|34.20
|48 286
|27 June 2025
|1 200
|35.05
|35.40
|34.70
|42 060
|30 June 2025
|600
|35.48
|35.60
|35.30
|21 288
|1 July 2025
|1 200
|34.99
|35.35
|34.80
|41 988
|2 July 2025
|1 600
|36.04
|36.10
|35.80
|57 664
|Total
|6 000
|211 286
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 34 917 shares.
On 2 July 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 108 656 own shares, or 4.00% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
