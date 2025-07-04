Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 26 June 2025 to 2 July 2025

Share Buyback Program
On 28 February 2025, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 26 June 2025 to 2 July 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 71 288 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 26 June 2025 to 2 July 2025:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
26 June 2025Euronext Brussels8 56734.4534.7034.05295 133
 MTF CBOE6 00034.4334.7034.20206 580
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
27 June 2025Euronext Brussels9 00035.1835.4035.00316 620
 MTF CBOE6 00035.2135.4035.05211 260
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
30 June 2025Euronext Brussels10 00035.3935.6535.15353 900
 MTF CBOE4 00035.4335.7035.15141 720
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
1 July 2025Euronext Brussels10 00034.9435.2534.55349 400
 MTF CBOE4 00034.9435.2034.50139 760
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
2 July 2025Euronext Brussels9 72135.6636.0035.30346 651
 MTF CBOE4 00035.6635.9535.40142 640
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
Total 71 28835.1236.0034.052 503 664

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 300 shares during the period from 26 June 2025 to 2 July 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 6 000 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 26 June 2025 to 2 July 2025:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
26 June 202500.000.000.000
27 June 202500.000.000.000
30 June 202560035.2735.4035.2021 162
1 July 20251 00034.8935.1534.6034 890
2 July 202570035.5535.6535.3024 885
Total2 300   80 937


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
26 June 20251 40034.4934.6034.2048 286
27 June 20251 20035.0535.4034.7042 060
30 June 202560035.4835.6035.3021 288
1 July 20251 20034.9935.3534.8041 988
2 July 20251 60036.0436.1035.8057 664
Total6 000   211 286

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 34 917 shares.

On 2 July 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 108 656 own shares, or 4.00% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

