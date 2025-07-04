Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 26 June 2025 to 2 July 2025

Share Buyback Program

On 28 February 2025 , Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 26 June 2025 to 2 July 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 71 288 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 26 June 2025 to 2 July 2025:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 26 June 2025 Euronext Brussels 8 567 34.45 34.70 34.05 295 133 MTF CBOE 6 000 34.43 34.70 34.20 206 580 MTF Turquoise — MTF Aquis — 27 June 2025 Euronext Brussels 9 000 35.18 35.40 35.00 316 620 MTF CBOE 6 000 35.21 35.40 35.05 211 260 MTF Turquoise — MTF Aquis — 30 June 2025 Euronext Brussels 10 000 35.39 35.65 35.15 353 900 MTF CBOE 4 000 35.43 35.70 35.15 141 720 MTF Turquoise — MTF Aquis — 1 July 2025 Euronext Brussels 10 000 34.94 35.25 34.55 349 400 MTF CBOE 4 000 34.94 35.20 34.50 139 760 MTF Turquoise — MTF Aquis — 2 July 2025 Euronext Brussels 9 721 35.66 36.00 35.30 346 651 MTF CBOE 4 000 35.66 35.95 35.40 142 640 MTF Turquoise — MTF Aquis — Total 71 288 35.12 36.00 34.05 2 503 664

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 300 shares during the period from 26 June 2025 to 2 July 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 6 000 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 26 June 2025 to 2 July 2025:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 26 June 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 27 June 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 30 June 2025 600 35.27 35.40 35.20 21 162 1 July 2025 1 000 34.89 35.15 34.60 34 890 2 July 2025 700 35.55 35.65 35.30 24 885 Total 2 300 80 937





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 26 June 2025 1 400 34.49 34.60 34.20 48 286 27 June 2025 1 200 35.05 35.40 34.70 42 060 30 June 2025 600 35.48 35.60 35.30 21 288 1 July 2025 1 200 34.99 35.35 34.80 41 988 2 July 2025 1 600 36.04 36.10 35.80 57 664 Total 6 000 211 286

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 34 917 shares.

On 2 July 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 108 656 own shares, or 4.00% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

