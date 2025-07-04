Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

Company Announcement
No. 13/2025

 

                                                                                        Copenhagen, 4 July 2025

Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Persons

Discharing Managerial Responsibilities

1.
Information on the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
 Niels Frederiksen
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/title
CEO and member of the Executive Management
b)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
b)
LEI code
5299003KG4JS99TRML67
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Shares

DK0060696300 – STG
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of shares due to vesting of performance share units granted under Long-term Incentive Programme based on KPIs related to the 2022-2024 performance period.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
DKK 04,326 shares

d)
Aggregated information
 -  Aggregated volume
 -  Price
 N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
2025-07-03
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue

1.
Information on the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
 Marianne Rørslev Bock
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/title
CFO and member of the Executive Management
b)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
b)
LEI code
5299003KG4JS99TRML67
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Shares

DK0060696300 – STG
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of shares due to vesting of performance share units granted under Long-term Incentive Programme based on KPIs related to the 2022-2024 performance period.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
DKK 02,086 shares

d)
Aggregated information
 -  Aggregated volume
 -  Price
 N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
2025-07-03
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue

For further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Director of Investor Relations and Communication
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Attachment


