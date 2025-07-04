HTVRONT Launches the H17 Phone Case Heat Press — A Smart, Versatile Tool Empowering Creative Entrepreneurs

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTVRONT, a global leader in crafting technology, announced the launch of the HTVRONT H17 Phone Case Heat Press, a purpose-built solution for producing high-quality custom phone cases with ease, precision, and automatic features. The H17 is now available on the official HTVRONT website starting July 4, with additional launch offers and updates to be shared via HTVRONT’s official channels.

Designed specifically for small businesses, makers, and creative entrepreneurs, the H17 supports a wide variety of substrates beyond phone cases—including coasters, badges, pet tags, and luggage tags—allowing users to diversify their product offerings without investing in multiple machines.

“We developed the H17 with one clear goal: to minimize manual operation without compromising on output quality,” said Tim Lei, Product Director at HTVRONT. “Its enclosed accessories extend the machine’s capabilities far beyond phone cases, while the universal phone case fixture eliminates the need for frequent mold changes. This makes the H17 a practical, scalable, and cost-effective solution for creators who want to streamline customization and grow a sustainable business.”

To better meet the needs of different users - particularly small business owners looking to minimize setup costs—HTVRONT offers two purchasing options:

Single-fixture Kit: Supports the customization of most Android or iPhone models with just one universal fixture.

MSRP: $279.99 — eligible for a $40 discount during the pre-sale period.

Dual-fixture Kit: Includes two dedicated phone fixtures(Android and iPhone) to maximize device compatibility and streamline workflow across various models.

MSRP: $299.99 — eligible for a $40 discount during the pre-sale period.





Engineered with vacuum-assisted pressure technology, the H17 achieves full 360° surface contact - even along curved edges - ensuring vibrant, bubble-free transfers with no missed spots. Its intuitive and precise-control heat system, coupled with custom-fitted fixtures, delivers consistent temperature across every press, resulting in vivid color and sharp detail across materials. With phone-specific templates and intelligent pattern adjustment software support, crafters can achieve accurate placement and complete coverage in a single step, more precise and efficient.

Designed for versatility, the H17—when used with attachments such as the badge fixture and base plate—opens the door to a variety of creative applications, from promotional items to personalized event accessories. Whether you're launching a small product line, personalizing accessories for events, or expanding an existing storefront, this compact and high-efficient cube offers the flexibility to meet diverse client needs.





“HTVRONT is committed to equipping creators with tools that are both practical and empowering,” said Herman Zhou, CEO of HTVRONT. “With the H17, we’re giving individuals the means to professionalize their passion—whether they are scaling up a side hustle, or expanding an existing brand. We believe accessible, intelligent equipment like this helps unlock the full economic potential of creativity.”

