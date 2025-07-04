Atos - half-year-report on liquidity contract

Regulated information

Half-year report on Atos SE’s liquidity contract



Paris, France - July 4, 2025

Pursuant to the liquidity contract entered into by Atos SE with Rothschild Martin Maurel, as at June 30, 2025, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

10,500 Atos shares

€ 1,291,866.00

Over the period from January 1, 2025, to June 30,2025, negotiations totalled:

Number of

transactions Number of

shares traded Amount

of transactions in € Purchase 4,631 30,243,857 13,932,498.88 Sale 4,737 20,534,607 13,558,640.17

It is reminded that as at December 31, 2024, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

2,800,000 Atos shares

€ 1,665,724.00

About Atos Group

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 72,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 10 billion, operating in 68 countries under two brands - Atos for services and Eviden for products. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos Group is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

