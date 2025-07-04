Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, July 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at June 30, 2025 was $70.37 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 2.3% and 14.3%, respectively. These compare with the 10.2% and 26.4% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.
The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at June 30, 2025, the leverage represented 13.6% of CGI’s net assets, down from 13.8% at the end of 2024 and up from 13.4% at June 30, 2024.
The closing price for CGI’s common shares at June 30, 2025 was $39.00, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of -2.3% and 11.6%, respectively.
The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of June 30, 2025 were as follows:
|Information Technology
|23.3
|%
|Industrials
|21.1
|%
|Financials
|14.1
|%
|Materials
|13.1
|%
|Energy
|12.3
|%
|Consumer Discretionary
|9.5
|%
|Real Estate
|3.9
|%
|Cash & Cash Equivalents
|2.1
|%
|Communication Services
|0.6
|%
The top ten investments which comprised 37.0% of the investment portfolio at market as of June 30, 2025 were as follows:
|NVIDIA Corporation
|4.9
|%
|Celestica Inc.
|4.5
|%
|WSP Global Inc.
|3.9
|%
|Franco-Nevada Corporation
|3.9
|%
|Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited
|3.7
|%
|Dollarama Inc.
|3.6
|%
|The Descartes Systems Group Inc.
|3.3
|%
|Mastercard Incorporated
|3.3
|%
|Shopify Inc.
|3.0
|%
|Apple Inc.
|2.9
|%
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Jonathan A. Morgan
President & CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: info@canadiangeneralinvestments.ca
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca