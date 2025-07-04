Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

 | Source: Canadian General Investments, Limited Canadian General Investments, Limited

TORONTO, Canada, July 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at June 30, 2025 was $70.37 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 2.3% and 14.3%, respectively. These compare with the 10.2% and 26.4% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at June 30, 2025, the leverage represented 13.6% of CGI’s net assets, down from 13.8% at the end of 2024 and up from 13.4% at June 30, 2024.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at June 30, 2025 was $39.00, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of -2.3% and 11.6%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of June 30, 2025 were as follows:

 Information Technology23.3%
 Industrials21.1%
 Financials14.1%
 Materials13.1%
 Energy12.3%
 Consumer Discretionary9.5%
 Real Estate3.9%
 Cash & Cash Equivalents2.1%
 Communication Services0.6%


The top ten investments which comprised 37.0% of the investment portfolio at market as of June 30, 2025 were as follows:

 NVIDIA Corporation4.9%
 Celestica Inc.4.5%
 WSP Global Inc.3.9%
 Franco-Nevada Corporation3.9%
 Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited3.7%
 Dollarama Inc.3.6%
 The Descartes Systems Group Inc.3.3%
 Mastercard Incorporated3.3%
 Shopify Inc.3.0%
 Apple Inc.2.9%


FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Jonathan A. Morgan
President & CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: info@canadiangeneralinvestments.ca  
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca


